The Government has spent almost 20 million of euros in compensation for the end of commercial and sporting hunting in national parks, a ban approved by law in 2014 that came into force in 2020. The rule provided for compensating municipalities and individuals for the loss of economic resources which would bring about the end of hunting activity in their area. More than ten years after the approval of the law and four since the effective veto, the data provided by the Autonomous Organization of National Parks (OAPN) to ABC through the Transparency Portal reveal that in these years only eight agreements with local corporations and just one with a particular, owner of a property in one of these protected areas, despite the mandatory nature of the legislation.

In 2014, the National Parks law contemplated the prohibition of sport and commercial hunting in all of these protected areas, and established that it would come into force in December 2020 in most of them. The idea of ​​this seven-year extension was to achieve management and economic agreements with city councils and also with owners of farms and land that will be located in national parks. According to the law, the loss of resources due to the end of hunting activity had to be compensated, so the legislation established the need to compensate those affected for the loss of their exploitation rights.

By 2020, however, only one city council in all of Spain had closed an agreement with the Autonomous Body of National Parks, Los Navalucillos, in Cabañeros. The rest of the compensations have been agreed as of 2021. They add up in total 19,208,335 euros in agreements with local corporations and 48,344 euros for the agreement with the only individual with whom an agreement has been reached. But there are still many other compensations to be established.

«The trend has been to pay public entities»acknowledges Jorge Bernard, head of the legal department of the Artemisan Foundation. Of the eight agreements closed with local corporations, half have been taken by the environment Peaks of Europe. According to the information provided by the OAPN, there have been four in this area. They were closed by the neighborhood council of Caín de Valdeón, the neighborhood council of Santa Marina de Valdeón, the Oseja de Sajambre City Council and the neighborhood council of the Royal Council of Valdeón. The Picos de Europa area was one of the first to organize and process the compensation file. They obtained the support of the Junta de Castilla y León to help them with the Government, explains Bernard, and after two years of negotiations they managed to close the agreements in 2022 for around 16 million euros.









waiting

Of the other four agreements closed these years with local corporations, another two have been for the environment of Sierra Nevada (for the Abrucena City Council in 2021 and for the Ohanes City Council in 2023); and two others for Cabañeros (for the Navalucillos City Council in 2015 and for the Horcajo de los Montes City Council in 2021).

«The entire private part of Cabañeros is missing, that not a single euro has been paid,” explains Bernard. In fact, the Association of People Affected by the Cabañeros National Park (AAPNC) is up in arms against the Government and has denounced to the European Parliament the situation of degradation in the area, where they are not allowed to manage the overpopulation of deer. But, furthermore, no type of financial compensation has been put on the table either. «The loss of rights is an economic issue and the Public Administration still He has done absolutely nothing. For all this, a seven-year moratorium was given. It has been fulfilled and they have done nothing. “We have not started the compensation procedure and have not adapted the farms to the new situation in terms of management,” explained Rafael Sánchez, a forestry engineer and member of the association, a few weeks ago.

As Bernard recognizes, also in the Guadarrama National Park there is a lot of work to do. In fact, everything. In this case, the extension of the hunting ban ended in June 2023, so the compensation process should have already begun. It affects both the towns that correspond to the part of the park that faces the Community of Madrid, and those that face Segovia. The process will be long and there is no date for its closure. Bernard, who advises the affected parties from the Artemisan Foundation, hopes that compensation for the Guadarrama area will be important, although the density of animals in the area is lower than in other parks. “The (compensation) figures vary greatly from one area to another,” explains Bernard. And they depend on many factors. “We are in the negotiation phase, but they are going at a pace that will kill you,” he summarizes.

Nor have all agreements been resolved in Sierra Nevadasays Bernard. Not even in Peaks of Europe. However, there are some protected areas where these compensation rights are not recognized. This is the case of Tablas de Daimiel, since the prohibition came before the law, as well as in Monfragüe.