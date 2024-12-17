The Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Sports, Pilar Alegríastated that he does not understand how a person who is convicted of prevaricationas is the case of Rafa Louzán, may have been elected as president of the RFEF, thus showing the Government’s disagreement with the result of the recent elections in the Spanish Federation.

“As Minister of Sports, I have to be cautious, because there are two ways in which people who have participated in this process can present resources,” Alegría began her response about the RFEF elections.

“Is very difficult to explain and understand that a person who is convicted of prevarication assume the presidency of the Royal Spanish Football Federation in this country,” said the minister. “In the same procedural situation as Mr. Louzán, I could not be sitting at this table nor could I be a town councilor,” she added.

Pilar Alegría also revealed that, once the two days in which the elections can be challenged have passed, the Government will analyze what happened and what measures to take: “The Higher Sports Council is going to study the steps that we can give.”

Rafael Louzán has appealed the sentence for prevarication before the Supreme Court, which plans to judge the case on February 5. It will be then, if the sentence is final, when the CSD can raise the case to the TAD for a possible disqualification of the new president of the RFEF.