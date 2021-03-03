The Ministry for Ecological Transition has decided to extend the second edition of the Moves Plan before it ends next June. To the 100 million euros with which the Government was launched, it will add another 20 million, although that amount will only go to five autonomous communities ―Madrid, Catalonia, Valencian Community, Aragón and Navarra― that have exhausted or are about to end with the injection of resources that were transferred to him. In the absence of three months from the end of the current call that mainly subsidizes the purchase of electric vehicles and recharging points, around 60% of the item has been consumed.

Thanks to the budget expansion, Madrid will receive 7.5 million more euros (more than 50% more), and Catalonia will add five million to the 16 it has already received. Valencia will receive four million (it already obtained 10.6 million), Aragon will have an extra 2.5 million (which is more than doubling the initial amount) and Navarra opts for another 830,000 euros.

The announcement of the Ministry of Ecological Transition comes when the intention to create a third edition of Moves has already been communicated, which in this case will start with 400 million and could reach up to 800 million euros depending on the demand for resources. And also when the Government has decided to end aid for the purchase of combustion cars from the Renove Plan, which expired last December with a low demand for resources.

Despite this factor, highly criticized by the automotive industry for the worsening of the sales scenario that it leaves, the employers’ association of manufacturers Anfac has applauded this Wednesday the decision of the Ecological Transition, considering that the contribution of more resources provides continuity to the plan . “It allows a positive transition to be made until the approval of the Moves III plan, reactivating and supporting the demand for electrified and hybrid vehicles, so necessary to meet the park’s decarbonisation objectives,” said the general director of Anfac, José López-Tafall.

Ribera made the announcement in Valencia, where he visited the facilities of Power Electronics, a company that wants to lead the construction of a battery factory and become a supplier to the Ford factory in Almussafes. The approval is pending, but the project is waiting to be able to receive resources from the European mechanism of reactivation Next Generation EU.