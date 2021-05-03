The Government offered the United Kingdom to manufacture the complete Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in Argentina, according to presidential sources confirmed to Clarin.

The request was made during a meeting requested by the national government to learn more details about the delay in the delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines to the country.

Until now, millions of doses of active ingredient have been manufactured and sent to Mexico, but Argentina has not yet received any vaccine.

News in development

AFG