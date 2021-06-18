The Government offered a reward of 2 million pesos for those who provide “useful data” that allow them to find Guadalupe Belén Lucero, the five-year-old girl who is intensely wanted since last Monday in the San Luis province, where she disappeared while playing with her cousins ​​in the street.

Through Resolution 289/2021, published this Friday in the Official Gazette and signed by the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, the payment of this reward was authorized for “those people who provide useful data that allow finding the whereabouts ”of the minor.

People who want to provide data should contact the National Coordination Program for the Search of Persons Ordered by the Justice by telephone at the quick access telephone number 134.

The regulations indicated that the payment of the reward will be made in the Ministry of Security or in the place designated by the portfolio representative, “after a report from the representative of the intervening authority on the merit of the information provided preserving the identity of the contributor“.

Meanwhile, the federal forces were ordered to take charge of “dissemination and publication in all its forms “of the poster with the aforementioned reward offered.

Guadalupe disappeared on Monday June 14 at 7:30 p.m. from the door of the house of some relatives of the 544 Viviendas neighborhood, south of the capital of San Luis.

It’s been four days of searching and there is no clue specific about the girl’s whereabouts. There were more than 141 operations and without relevant data.

Investigators are convinced that the girl is not lost but was kidnapped. For this reason, they bet that the person who is holding her will be cornered and decide to release her.

In this context, Judge Ariel Parrillis asked the neighbors to alert in the case of seeing a minor alone in a public space.

Guadalupe is 5 years old, has a brown complexion, has straight hair, below the shoulders, a mole on her left cheek and at the time of her disappearance she was wearing a black parka jacket with a hood, pink shoes and wearing black boots.

The only witness said that Guadalupe “he left with a girl“Based on the characteristics it provided, the researchers believe that it is a young woman in her 20s, although they have not yet been able to identify her.

