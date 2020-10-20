The Home Rule Government of Wales, part of the United Kingdom, has decided to order its more than three million citizens to return to their homes. The measure will take effect from six in the afternoon (seven in the afternoon in Spanish peninsular time) next Friday, until Monday, November 9. The autonomous territory, which has control over its own public health system, fears that the strong pace at which the coronavirus is spreading again will overwhelm its hospital places in a few weeks. The city of Cardiff, with more than 330,000 inhabitants, registered last Friday a cumulative incidence of 270 cases per 100,000 people (on the average of the last seven days, which is the way it is being measured in the United Kingdom). The figures are much higher in the south and north of the region. Its central area maintains an incidence below 50. The average figure across Wales, at the end of last week, was 130. Some 2,500 people are becoming infected daily.

From next Friday until 9 November, residents of Wales will not be able to meet people from other addresses either indoors or outdoors. The Government has asked that no one leave their homes and teleworking resume. The only exceptions will be those of the so-called essential workers (police, firefighters, health personnel …) or those jobs that can only be carried out in person. Pubs, pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops must close their doors. Public centers such as sports centers or libraries will be closed again and churches and places of worship may only be used for funerals or weddings, with restricted capacity.

The period of confinement coincides in part with the bimonthly school holidays known as half term, which usually last a week. During that time the schools will be closed and in the second week only primary school students and those in the 7th and 8th grades (6th of primary and 1st of ESO in Spain) will return to class. Colleges will maintain their current class mix on-line and in person, but students from other areas will not be able to return home during the rest week.

The Welsh Government is committed to the idea already known as “confinement-short circuit”, the imposition of stricter restriction measures for a limited period of time that serves to stop the spread of the virus and help control its consequences. And that it manages to save, to a certain extent, the Christmas economic period. “We are not going to see the benefits of this decision on November 9. Don’t look at the numbers back then. It is a measure destined to achieve an improvement in the following weeks ”, explained the Welsh Chief Minister, Mark Drakeford, in the appearance in which he announced the decision of his Executive.

The Welsh decision adds new pressure to the government of Boris Johnson, which has so far resisted changing its regional strategy and imposing a national lockdown, as requested by its own scientific advisers and demanded by the Labor opposition. Downing Street has been involved in a tough political confrontation with the city of Manchester and its surrounding region. Both Labor and Conservative politicians have opposed raising the risk level in the area to “very high”, despite the high numbers of infected, as long as the Johnson government does not commit to increase financial aid to the unemployed, businesses and shops. Manchester demands that its population not be used as a “guinea pig” and that the central government’s strategy be applied equally across the country.

