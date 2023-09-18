The Ukrainian government did not mention the reason for the dismissals, which also included Hanna Malyar, who had repeatedly provided testimony regarding recent confrontations in the war with Russia.

Ukraine appointed Rustam as the new Minister of Defense less than two weeks ago to replace Oleksiy Reznikov.

Last January, the Ukrainian government announced the dismissal of 5 regional governors and 4 assistant ministers from their positions, after uncovering a corruption scandal related to army equipment.

At that time, the government dismissed Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov, Deputy Minister of Social Policy Vitaly Muzichenko, and two Deputy Ministers of Regional Development, Ivan Lukeria and Vyacheslav Neguda.

Anatoly Ivankevich and Viktor Vishnyov, deputy heads of the Ukrainian Sea and River Transport Service, were also removed from their posts.

In her last statement before the dismissal, Malear said that Kiev last week regained two square kilometers of territory around the devastated city of Bakhmut in the east of the country, which Russian forces captured in May after months of fighting.

Maliar added that Kiev forces also regained two villages located in the southern part of the city, namely Andreevka and Klishchevka.

Maliyar is a lawyer specializing in war crimes cases and has served as Deputy Minister of Defense since 2021.