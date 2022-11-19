Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Vereshchuk announced the start of a voluntary evacuation of Kherson residents

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk announced the start of a voluntary evacuation of residents from areas of the Kherson region controlled by the Kyiv authorities, writes “Ukrinform”.

According to her, evacuation is starting from the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, which is currently under the control of Ukrainian troops. The politician clarified that everyone will be able to leave for safer regions. The state will take on the responsibility of delivering these people to the place, provide accommodation, medical care.

Voluntary evacuation from the de-occupied territories of the south of Ukraine is already beginning, and the state assumes all costs and responsibility associated with this process Irina Vereshchuk Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine

Vereshchuk added that during her visit to the region she talked to “vulnerable categories of citizens” who cannot provide for themselves and are not able to leave the region on their own. The vice-premier explained that the government proposes to take people out through the cities of Nikolaev in the Nikolaev region or Krivoy Rog in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Withdrawal of Russian troops

The mayor of Kherson, Alexander Kobets, said on November 11 that 80-100 thousand inhabitants remained in the city after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the settlement beyond the left bank of the Dnieper.

The evacuation continues to this day. According to our calculations, around 80-100 thousand people remain in the city of Kherson Alexander Kobets mayor of Kherson

On November 9, the Russian authorities ordered the withdrawal of troops behind the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu issued an appropriate order at the suggestion of the commander of the joint group of Russian troops in the zone of special military operation (SVO), General of the Army Sergei Surovikin.

9november The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops over the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region

Surovikin reported to the minister that in the event of the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, which is subjected to missile attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), vast territories will be flooded, and Russian troops on the right bank of the Dnieper will be completely isolated.

See also These are the most impressive photos of this week Under these conditions, the most appropriate option is to organize defense along the barrier line of the Dnieper River. Comprehensively assessing the current situation, it is proposed to take up defense along the left bank of the Dnieper. I understand that this is a very difficult decision, but at the same time, we will preserve the most important thing – the lives of our servicemen and, in general, the combat capability of the grouping of troops, which is futile to keep on the right bank in a limited area. Sergey Surovikin commander of the joint grouping of Russian troops in the NVO zone

According to the military, on November 9, all willing residents, a total of over 115 thousand people, left the Kherson region. The city of Genichesk temporarily became the administrative capital of the Kherson region.

Related materials:

Russian territory

Subsequently, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that after the maneuver of the Russian troops, the Kherson region remains part of Russia.

See also Covid, South Korea approves emergency use of Pfizer pill Kherson region is a subject of Russia, this subject is fixed and defined by law. There is not and cannot be any change. Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the establishment of full control over Kherson on March 14, 2022.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow will prosecute in Ukraine those who committed crimes against civilians and Russian citizens in the Donbass

Six months later, from September 23 to 27, in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as in the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics (DPR and LPR), referendums were held on joining the regions to Russia. According to the voting results, 87.05 percent of the referendum participants supported the accession of the Kherson region. The signing ceremony of the agreements on the admission of all four regions to Russia took place on September 30 in the Kremlin.