The government of Turkmenistan held a memorial service at the Kok-Tepe Grand Mosque for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in the presence of Ahmed Al-Hay Al-Hamli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, Speaker of the People’s Assembly of the Supreme National Council of Turkmenistan, and members of the Turkmen government The heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Ashgabat, notables, tribal elders and prominent figures in the Turkmen community.

Mammadov praised the virtues of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and spoke about the charitable projects that were implemented at the expense of His Highness in Turkmenistan, including mosques, hospitals, airports and many vital facilities throughout the country, stressing that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan will remain in the memory of His Highness. Turkmen people forever.

Similar memorial events were held on the same day at the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mosque, the Zayed Palace for Orphans, and in major mosques throughout Turkmenistan.



