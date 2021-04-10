The interim governor of the Ulyanovsk region, Alexei Russkikh, dismissed the regional government. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the corresponding order signed by the Russians.

The acting head of the region also instructed the government to exercise its powers until the formation of a new cabinet of ministers of the Ulyanovsk region.

On Thursday, April 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the resignation of the governor of the Ulyanovsk region, Sergei Morozov. He left his post of his own free will. Senator Aleksey Russkikh was appointed acting governor of the region, who later announced his intention to participate in the election of the head of the region.

In recent days, the heads of two more regions have lost their posts: on April 7, Vladimir Putin dismissed the head of Tuva, Sholban Kara-ool, and on April 9, Vyacheslav Bitarov from the post of head of North Ossetia.