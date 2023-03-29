The Russian government has come up with a proposal to introduce an institution of shared life insurance in the country in order to develop the voluntary insurance segment. This was announced on March 29 by the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At present, Belousov noted, within the framework of a classic life insurance contract, citizens themselves cannot invest funds.

“The new type of insurance <...> will be classic insurance and at the same time will give citizens the opportunity to invest part of the insurance premium paid in the instruments and assets they have chosen to receive investment income,” the First Deputy Prime Minister explained.

The topic was continued by the Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov. He noted that when introducing life insurance, the option of receiving investment income by a citizen after the expiration of the insurance period is also being considered. According to Siluanov, this is a good opportunity for ordinary citizens who want to invest and invest in the future.

“We are talking about long money. But, if a difficult life situation arises, the money can be taken back without loss, they will be received. This is also an interesting tool. Moreover, tax incentives will also be applied for all instruments,” Siluanov noted.

The head of state, after listening to these proposals, noted that this is a “good set” of initiatives.

Earlier, on March 28, Vedomosti, citing sources in the Ministry of Finance, reported that under the program of voluntary savings for old age, citizens of the Russian Federation can receive up to 36 thousand rubles a year from the state on the principle of co-financing. Payments are planned to be made from the reserve funds of the Social Fund for mandatory pension insurance, the volume of which at the end of 2022 exceeds 200 billion rubles.

Meanwhile, on March 29, Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma committee on the financial market, told Izvestiya that a bill to increase the maximum amount of insurance coverage to 2.8 million rubles would come into force in May of this year.

On February 7, Izvestia was told in the press service of the Central Bank that due to the blocking of payments on foreign assets from unfriendly countries in 2022, some consumers did not receive income from investment life insurance policies (LIS). Such contracts often provide for the condition that the risks of investing funds are borne by the clients themselves.