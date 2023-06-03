The Russian government has included the port of Tiksi, located on the coast of the Laptev Sea in the north of Yakutia, in the list of international ones and opened it for the entry of foreign ships. This was announced on Saturday, June 3, in the press service of the Cabinet.

“The decision made will create conditions for launching an investment project for the construction of a deep-sea port-hub near the village of Naiba,” the statement says. message.

The corresponding order was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. It is noted that the cargo turnover can be about 30 million tons per year.

Earlier, on May 23, during a plenary session at the Russian-Chinese business forum in Shanghai, Mishustin called for the improvement of transport arteries between Russia and China. Among the priority areas, he mentioned “more active use of the potential of the Northern Sea Route”, the shortest route from Asia to Europe.

In addition, on May 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in the implementation of major infrastructure projects by the state, similar to the launch of year-round ship traffic along the Northern Sea Route.