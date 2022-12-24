The government of the Russian Federation in 2022 kept the rise in fuel prices, and in 2023 the authorities intend to prevent prices from rising above inflation. This was announced on December 24 by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak.

“Next year, together with the FAS, we will closely monitor that price increases do not exceed inflation,” he was quoted as saying. TASS.

Novak recalled that fluctuations in world prices are smoothed out by the damper mechanism used by the Russian Federation.

“Our strategic goal is to keep the rise in prices for petroleum products in the domestic market no higher than inflation. This year, this task was exceeded,” the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

Novak noted that with inflation of 11.1%, gasoline prices rose by 0.6%, while diesel became more expensive by 8.4%.

When applying the damper, if the export prices for gasoline and diesel fuel are higher than the conventional domestic prices, the state compensates the producers for part of this difference; otherwise, the oil companies transfer part of the profits to the budget.

In November, it became known that in Russia, from 2023, an additional export duty was introduced on gasoline and diesel fuel, which were initially shipped to the domestic market and for which a damper was paid.

The new protective measure is designed to prevent the export of fuel intended for the domestic market.