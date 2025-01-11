The government of the rich

James Bond has never existed, he is just a fiction that represents the paradigm of the most rancid machismo and unpunished violence in favor of the interests of the decrepit British “empire”, the wet dream of the fops of the city from London. But his nemesis, Spectra, does exist. His current boss is called Kekius Maximus, a very appropriate name for the position, although he is also known as Elon Musk. It is unknown if he has a white cat, but he is very powerful, he has henchmen spread all over the world, he runs a disinformation network called by the mysterious name of X, he has his own space rockets and a swarm of satellites with which he controls good part of global communications, they have even offered him his own island – Biak, in Indonesia – to set up his base there. And he has an enormous fortune with which he has apparently already launched a project to dominate the world, or at least a good part of it, with the help of his henchmen who are not – as in Ian Fleming’s first novels – left-wing. , but from the extreme right.

The head of Xpectra no longer wants to blackmail the governments of the major powers, as in the 007 movies, but rather to control them directly. That is why he has contributed, along with other rich colleagues, to the re-election as US president of Donald Trump, a criminal convicted of several crimes who fits perfectly into the organization’s objectives, and is financing the neo-Nazi Alternative for Germany in the face of the February elections, to the ultranationalist Nigel Farage in the United Kingdom, and negotiating with Giorgia Meloni, who is of his opinion, the control of communications in Italy.