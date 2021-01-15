Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Friday the total resignation of his government, accepting responsibility for years of mismanagement of childcare subsidies, which unfairly led thousands of families to financial ruin.

An unprecedented scandal within the Dutch Government. This Friday, January 15, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte submitted his resignation to the country’s monarch, Willem-Alexander. The leader also reported having accepted the resignation of his entire cabinet due to the scandal related to aid to families with minor children.

The resignation in full follows a parliamentary investigation in which it was determined that some 10,000 families had been forced to reimburse tens of thousands of euros for childcare subsidies. Most of these family groups were of migrant origin, according to the National Tax Office itself.

Orlando Kadir, a lawyer representing nearly 600 families affected by the case and who have filed a lawsuit against several implicated political leaders, says his attorneys were victims of “ethnic profiling by bureaucrats who chose their names from foreign appearance “.

Despite the scale of the scandal, the cabinet will maintain its functions on a provisional basis to face the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and will do so at least until the March 17 elections, in which Rutte’s party will be held. shows as a favorite with 30% of the voting intention.

