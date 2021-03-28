The Government of Sudan and a faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement, the country’s main armed group that did not join the peace agreement signed last October by most of the Sudanese rebels, signed a declaration of principles on Sunday to resume the peace negotiations on April 20. The final agreement would guarantee freedom of worship for all and the separation of religion from the state.

“That the State does not impose a religion on anyone or adopt an official religion.” It would be one of the conditions for reaching an agreement between the interim Government of Sudan and the main rebel group in the country.

The power-sharing Executive, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Sudan-North People’s Liberation Movement agreed on Sunday, March 28, to resume peace talks, according to the rebel group and state news from Sudan.

The agreement took place in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, and in a video posted on the Internet by the rebel group, the group’s leader, Abdelaziz al-Hilu, is seen raising his hand alongside General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, after signing.

This signing is seen as a crucial step in efforts to reach agreements with rebel groups across the country and end decades of conflict that have left millions displaced and hundreds of thousands dead.

Sudan’s transitional government has held peace talks with rebel groups over the past two years, seeking to stabilize the country and help its fragile path to democracy survive. © Jok Solomun / Reuters

Last year Sudan signed a peace agreement with many of these groups. But a key faction of the Sudan-North People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-N), led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, did not join the pact because it stood firm in its demand that Sudan dispense with sharia and become a Secular and democratic state.

Sharia, or ‘Islamic law’ is a detailed code of conduct and was first imposed in Sudan in 1983. It was upheld by now-deposed President Omar al-Bashir during his 30 years of Islamist rule.

Establish a civil, democratic and federal state in Sudan

However, the so-called ‘Declaration of Principles’ signed this Sunday means that talks for a final agreement can now begin.

The main aspects agreed upon in the document are to “establish a civil, democratic and federal state in Sudan, in which freedom of religion, freedom of belief and religious and worship practices will be guaranteed to all the Sudanese people by separating the identities of culture, region, ethnicity and religion of the State “.

In 2020, the transitory authorities of Sudan and another rebel alliance signed a peace agreement that marked a step towards ending the civil wars that the country has suffered for decades. Al-Hilu’s group participated in the previous negotiations, but did not sign the final agreement. © Jok Solomun / Reuters

“No religion will be imposed on anyone and the state will not adopt the official religion,” he adds, without specifying whether Sudan would become a secular state, a controversial issue in the country’s transition.

“A citizenship state that all of Sudan will be proud of”

The rebels also insist on the dissolution of all the militias of former President Al-Bashir and the renewal of the country’s Army. The group led by Al-Hilu claims that if its demands are not met, it will ask for self-determination in the areas it controls.

It is not clear whether the Sudanese army, which shares power with the civilian executive branch, would support such measures after years of supporting Islamists.

According to the head of the Mediation Committee, Tut Galuak, the round of negotiations between both parties will begin on April 20 in Yuba.

“The signing of this agreement will bring people to the State of citizenship that all Sudan will be proud of, without discrimination on the grounds of color, region or ethnicity,” said the head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan after signing .

For his part, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Sudan, Volker Perthes, welcomed the agreement, calling it “an important step towards overall peace in Sudan,” in a tweet.

مبروك للسودان على إعلان المبادئ اليوم بين الحكومة الانتقالية والحركة الشعبية لتحرير السودان – شمدال بيبيان. خطوة مهمة نحو سلام شامل في السودان. – Volker Perthes (@volkerperthes) March 28, 2021

Aman Amum, secretary general of the SPLM-N, declared on Sunday that reaching a consensus on the role of religion in Sudan’s politics was a breakthrough that would now accelerate talks towards a final peace deal. Sudan has now accepted “the separation of religion from the state,” Amum said.

Decades of ethnic and religious conflict

The SPLM-N has been operating in regions inhabited by minority Christians and followers of African beliefs who say they have suffered long-standing discrimination under Al-Bashir’s government. The fighting has often developed along religious and ethnic lines.

Sudan has been ravaged by conflict for decades. Following the secession of the oil-rich south in 2011, an economic crisis fueled protests that led to the overthrow of Al-Bashir in 2019.

Now, following Sunday’s signing, only one rebel group, a faction of the Sudan Liberation Army, remains a major security challenge for the Khartoum government.

With AP, Reuters, EFE and local media