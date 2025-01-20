The Government of Spain has announced the official launch of Alia, a family of foundational artificial intelligence (AI) models developed by the State and trained directly in Spanish and other co-official languages. This project looks at language gaps in the AI ​​industry.

Alia has been trained in Spanish, Catalan, Galician, Valencian and Basque. It is an open source tool and is now available on the Alia.gob.es page, which facilitates its use by any public or private entity to develop personalized AI solutions. Pedro Sánchez, president of Spain, has announced that the Tax Agency will design a chatbot internal system based on this new technology and enabled to streamline tax procedures and procedures. For its part, the Ministry of Health will develop an application to optimize the early diagnosis of heart failure in primary care.

Pilar Manchón, at the heart of AI in Spanish Linguist, engineer, entrepreneur and scientist: the Google executive drives the growth of AI in the world.

The new AI family was announced for the first time at the last edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024). Sánchez pointed out at that time that the project would be the result of a public-private collaboration with the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, the Spanish Supercomputing Network, the Spanish Academy of the Language and the Association of Spanish Language Academies.

Public investment for the initiative is considered in the Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2024, published last year. The government plan assigns 10 million euros for the development of our own AI models and plans to expand the algorithms’ linguistic data set to a minimum of four billion words. Alia continues to draw on a wide range of official documents, including diaries of parliamentary sessions, and an extensive collection of scientific repositories.

The goal is for “Spain to play a relevant role at a European and international level in the development of artificial intelligence and to provide an open, public and accessible infrastructure for companies, so that they can have a large-scale language model that favors the development of advanced applications for their subsequent economic exploitation,” said Sánchez at MWC 2024.

Spain’s ambitions in the AI ​​sector

The Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2024 has a total budget of 1.5 billion euros, to which are added another 600 million already allocated through the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (ENIA) of 2020. The head of the federal government has announced that An additional 150 million will be allocated to promote the use of AI in companies. The resources will focus on the development of new next-generation language models, the strengthening of the state supercomputing infrastructure and the training of specialized talent.

The Spanish president assures that “AI can be a decisive tool for social progress” and has the potential to “combat inequality of opportunities and income.” Despite this, to capitalize on the opportunities it is necessary to create intelligent models adapted from their origin to languages ​​beyond English.

Elena González-Blanco, co-founder of Clibrain and head of artificial intelligence at Microsoft for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, assures that “we find ourselves in a world in which generative artificial intelligence models have been born and have been trained in English. They have simply been translated into different languages. “Despite the large volume of Spanish speakers in the world, there are few technologies that are focused on our language.”

The phenomenon is striking if one considers the large market that is underserved. Calculations by the Cervantes Institute point out that there are 500 million Spanish speakers in the world. Spanish is the third most used language on the internet, only behind English and Chinese. People who speak it have the capacity to generate profits close to 10% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).