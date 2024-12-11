The Government has awarded the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, to the Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, as well as other politicians of the transalpine country with the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabel La Católica La Católica and the great cross of the Royal and distinguished Spanish order of Carlos III.

This is collected by the Official State Gazette (BOE) this Wednesday, which in two reais decrees makes official the granting of the Great Cross of the Order of Isabel La Católica to Meloni, Tajani, as well as the Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs, María Tripodi and to the Italian ambassador to Spain, Giuseppe Buccinoprior deliberation of the Council of Ministers.

It is also recognized with the Grand Cross of the Royal and distinguished Spanish order of Carlos III to the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, in a “sample” of the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, from his “appreciation” to the Italian head of state, and after being agreed within the Council of Ministers.

These decorations take place within the framework of the Status Visit of the Kings Felipe VI and Letizia Italy started on Tuesday and seeks to reveal the close bilateral relationship between the two countries, forged throughout history.

The visit, which will last until Thursday and includes stops in Rome and Naples, The latter city with a past closely linked to Spain, is of great importance for Italy, given the agenda that has been prepared in this regard, and the expression of the good condition in which bilateral relations are found, according to diplomatic sources.

On the political level, Spain and Italy have been celebrating periodic bilateral summits, somewhat reserved only to a number of countries with which There is a very narrow bond, since 1986, But also on the economic, cultural and especially social level, there are deep ties.

All these issues will be the object of discussion in the meetings that the kings will hold both with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and with the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. Likewise, they will surely appear among the issues that Don Felipe will address at his speeches during the visit.

Precisely, one of the most outstanding points will be the intervention that will be carried out before a joint session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Italian Senate, gathered for the occasion. It is a gesture of deference that has barely precedents Among those are Juan Carlos Iduring the 1998 state visit, and Pope John Paul II in 2002.