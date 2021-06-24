The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced just a few hours ago that the Government of Spain has given green light to delete the article that prevented public access at football sporting events and professional basketball, so The league will shine again with full stands.
“We abolished article 15.2 of the new normal regulations that have to do with the influx of public from the ACB Professional Football League and basketball. We delete this articles and We are back to normal in terms of the influx of public for the start of LaLiga. I am sure that it will be a very positive reception from the entire sports world and the country, “Darias explained at a press conference this Thursday.
Darias made this announcement after describing the situations in which the use of a mask outdoors will be relaxed and showing great conviction that it will be news “very well received” by the Spanish population.
Surely the League itself, chaired by Javier Tebas, meets with the leaders of the clubs to develop different health protocols so that the return of the public is as less harmful as possible in terms of COVID-19 infections, but the first step has already been taken and means a relief not only for the fans themselves, but also for the coffers of the institutions, which will once again enjoy significant income of money.
