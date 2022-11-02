T. SNOW Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 14:51



The Government of South Korea will make the Police “pay” for the apparent negligence committed during last Halloween night in Seoul, which ended with the death of 156 people crushed in an uncontrolled crowd in the populous Itaewon district. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced on Wednesday that an investigation has been opened and that security forces will be held accountable for their failure to respond to numerous emergency calls he received from people caught in the crowd.

According to the transcripts of the calls made to the emergency services, dozens of participants in the Halloween party warned that the district was becoming a mousetrap due to the massive influx of people. Some of these communications show the desperation of the citizens, mostly young and many of them blocked without being able to move forward or back before the size of the crowd.

“When each citizen makes an emergency call, it is because it is very urgent and there is a need for help or action from the Police,” said the Prime Minister, who has guaranteed that “the Government will hold those responsible firmly responsible as soon as the investigation is completed. ».

A few hours after the incident, which has shocked Korean society, the Interior Minister, the Seoul Police Chief and its mayor acknowledged the existence of deficiencies in the response to calls for help. It is estimated that more than 100,000 people literally invaded Itaewon for the Halloween celebration. Neither the Police nor other authorities had installed a control of the influx, since it was a spontaneous party.

The Government has created a group of specific investigators for this case, who in the last few hours have registered seven police stations, two fire stations, as well as the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Agency. This department has admitted that there were eleven emergency calls about overcrowding in the neighborhood four hours before the panicked crowd began a rout that trapped hundreds of young people in an alley barely four meters wide. In that interval, there was no police reaction. In total, 156 people died from suffocation or crushing and another 151 were injured. Most of the fatalities are women and were in their 20s.