The eGovernment Authority, in Ras Al Khaimah, announced the provision of 755 e-services last year, explaining that it has worked to develop and activate the government services system on the website of the official portal of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah.

The authority stated that it has provided 108 smart services through the smart application, and linked it to the digital identity to save time and effort and improve the customer experience when conducting their digital government transactions, as well as enable citizens and residents in Ras Al Khaimah to benefit from electronic and smart services at any time and from anywhere, without the need for For the personal presence of government departments, in cooperation with 11 government agencies in the emirate.

She added that the digital infrastructure of the government of Ras Al Khaimah has contributed to the continuity of providing digital government services in a smooth manner in government agencies, without being affected by the new Corona virus (Covid 19), and has also raised the level of services provided by government agencies by facilitating coordination between them and providing technical support. Remote »for 24 government agencies in the emirate. She pointed out that it took over the activation of all government systems and “remote” communication systems and made them available to employees of the government of Ras Al Khaimah, in addition to the techniques of “remote” video communication since the beginning of the pandemic.

The authority indicated that it launched, at the level of managing the needs of government employees in the emirate, the “Our Resources” system developed in cooperation with the Human Resources Department, which allows the implementation of all various human resources processes and procedures from anywhere and at any time through cloud technology, as technology is used more than 2000 employees during the working period “remotely”.

It stated that the smart fingerprint system has been activated for all government employees to log in and out instead of the traditional fingerprint system, in addition to the ability to use the application via a smartphone, and the unified government correspondence system “Tarsh” has been activated, in cooperation with the Permanent Committee for Governmental Connectivity in the Emirate of Ras The tent, with the aim of facilitating electronic messaging between 21 government agencies in the emirate and 11 entities at the federal level, and linking it to the digital ID.

Strategic projects

The eGovernment Authority, in Ras Al Khaimah, stated that one of the most important strategic plans and projects implemented by the authority in the emirate is the government services link project, which contributes to linking government agencies’ services in an integrated manner, with the ability to seamlessly exchange data between the systems of those entities, and apply the new generation of the dirham system E-mail at customer happiness centers in government agencies to provide an easy and safer experience for customers





