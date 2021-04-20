The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Department of Human Resources in the government of Ras Al Khaimah recently concluded a cooperation agreement aimed at complementing the roles of the two sides in the areas of employing citizens, empowering them, training them, and motivating companies operating in the emirate to interact with Emiratisation policies and programs, as the department manages the files of citizens looking for work in the emirate, According to the agreement.

The agreement comes in implementation of the work outputs of the “Emiratisation Committee” that developed mechanisms for cooperation between the Ministry and the concerned authorities in local governments, marking the start of a new phase to achieve the objectives of Emiratisation, in accordance with a strategy based on the integration of roles, in line with the relevant decisions and policies issued by the Council of Ministers and the Council Ministerial for Development.

The agreement was signed by Nasser bin Kharbash, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Emiratisation, and the Director General of the Human Resources Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Dr. Muhammad Abdul Latif Khalifa, at the Ministry’s office in Dubai.

The agreement clarified that the department manages the files of citizens looking for work in the emirate, including registering them in the registration system, counting vacancies in the private, governmental and semi-governmental sectors, presenting them to job seekers, and following up on their employment, as well as following up the commitment of the targeted establishments to decisions and legislation. In force and related to Emiratisation and labor market regulation, by making use of the results of studies prepared by the Ministry for the purpose of analyzing the needs of the labor market and the policies and strategic directions that it draws to involve citizens in it, including the standards and requirements in force in accordance with the laws, procedures and regulations in the private sector, in addition to implementing the initiatives and programs it prepares The Ministry to empower, train and educate citizens, according to the needs of the labor market in the emirate.

Nasser bin Kharbash said that the agreement establishes a new phase of cooperation between the ministry and the department, through unification and integration of efforts, according to roles and responsibilities, which is considered an ideal model for federal and local government partnership in implementing the directives and vision of the leadership for the Emiratisation file, stressing the ministry’s commitment to providing all forms of support for the partnership. Complementarity with the Human Resources Department, to enable both sides to fulfill their roles in the areas agreed upon.

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Abd al-Latif Khalifa said that the signing of the agreement comes within the framework of the department’s keenness on its strategic role in the field of Emiratisation and the promotion of vital partnerships, as our participation comes as a continuation of our awareness of the importance of cooperation, coordination and integration between the Ministry and the Department to reach the state’s objectives in Emiratisation.

He added that the responsibility for localizing jobs and preparing qualified cadres to fill all vacancies is within an integrated system, in which all concerned parties participate, to ensure the success of the strategy and achieve the vision of the leadership », stressing the importance of the role and responsibility of the job seeker in refining his skills and taking advantage of the opportunities available to build a record of his experience in exchange. Regardless of the sector or field of work.

Under the agreement, the two sides shall cooperate in defining the indicators of Emiratisation, and areas for exchanging information, data and data, in line with the information management policies and systems applied in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and through the Emiratisation systems approved by the two sides, so that they include all sectors that use labor in the emirate (government, semi-government, free zone and sector) The private).

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is working to provide incentive and encouragement packages for companies and citizens working in the private sector in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, through the Emiratisation Partners Club, the Emirates Emiratization Award, and the Absher Program, in parallel with the establishment of the Human Resources Department a system of Incentives for establishments operating in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, which are distinguished in Emiratisation, and studying the provision of incentives for citizens working in private sector institutions in the emirate.





