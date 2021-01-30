The Department of Human Resources of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah announced the amendment of measures to address the “Covid-19” pandemic, to limit the spread of the virus.

And it asked government departments to adhere to the new procedures, starting from the seventh of next February.

According to a circular distributed to government agencies in the emirate, government employees are required to conduct a nasal swab examination every seven days (at the employee’s expense).

An exception is made for those who have received two doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, and those who have obtained a medical report from the official health authorities confirming that they cannot receive the vaccine according to their disease, provided that the government agency undertakes to conduct a nasal swab examination for them every seven days.

The circular added that in the event of contracting with foreign companies, and the like, and the matter required a visit to employees affiliated with it at the headquarters of the government entity, the government entity must ensure that company employees present the result of a negative examination of the nasal swab, provided that the period does not exceed three days, with the exception of Those who have received both doses of the vaccine.

And in the event of contracting with outsourcing companies and public service companies, such as cleaning or maintenance companies or the like, the company must conduct a nose swab examination for its employees who are present, or who will be present daily at the workplace of the government agency, every seven days at the expense of the company. On the vaccine.

The circular said that government agencies bear the cost of conducting the weekly nasal swab examination at the health centers of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, for job groups that have not currently had the opportunity to vaccinate, within the timetable for the priorities of the national vaccination program, for a maximum period of one month.

The compensation will be according to a mechanism to be determined in coordination with the Finance Department.

In its circular, the department specified additional criteria regarding the injured employee, who shows symptoms, or whose test results are positive, or the contact employee, noting that he must adhere to the approved mechanisms of treatment and quarantine, prescribed by the competent health authorities.

On dealing with the quarantine period for the contact employee, the department said that it will adopt two mechanisms, the first of which is to consider the quarantine period for the contact employee, who did not receive the two vaccination doses, annual leave or leave without pay, whether his job is remotely workable or not able to work remotely .

As for the second, it depends on working remotely during the quarantine period (10 days), for the first time, for the contact employee who received the two vaccinations.

In the event of repeated contact, the quarantine period is considered annual leave or leave without pay.

In the event that the job is not able to work remotely, the contact employee is granted emergency leave for a period of 10 days for the first time, and in the event of repeated contact, the quarantine period is considered an annual leave or without pay.

