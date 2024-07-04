The Ministry of the Interior signed on Wednesday the Internal Regulations of the National and Technical Commission for Security, Comfort and Coexistence in Colombian Football. With this, a regulatory framework is created to improve human security, coexistence and the experience in the sporting event in the country.

Signature key to the safety of the show

The National Commission for Safety, Comfort and Coexistence in Footballcreated by Law 1270 of 2009, is the one that advises the Government in the implementation of policies, programs and execution of strategies for the organization and practice of the football spectacle.

Sports Minister Luz Cristina López. Photo:Ministry of Sport and EL TIEMPO Share

These internal regulations will provide the parameters for operation and decision-making in the football ecosystem in Colombia.

“The National Commission, made up of eight prominent representatives of the Government and sports entities, will provide technical support to local commissions in the football ecosystem, prepare risk assessments at sporting events and update safety and emergency protocols,” says the Ministry of the Interior.

“This signature and these rules that are set out today are thanks to an exercise of consultation in which we managed to bring together all the actors: the Football Federation, DIMAYOR, the supporters’ clubs, the players, the sports journalists, among others. These rules will allow us to enjoy football in peace and it is satisfying that this is one of my last actions as Minister of the Interior,” he said. Luis Fernando Velasquezor, outgoing Minister of the Interior.

The Minister of Sport, Light Cristina Lopez, He said: “This regulation will allow the National Football Commission and its Technical Commission to have a better internal organization, in order to ensure that these collegiate bodies continually meet to discuss issues of security, comfort and coexistence in the FPC.”

Violence in football. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante Share

The Ministry of Sport announced that it has set a goal that by the second half of 2024, all cities in the country with professional football matches will have up-to-date safety protocols and emergency and contingency plans for their stadiums.

