No matter where he is, Gustavo Petro can always be found on Twitter. This could be a black Wednesday for the president who, despite being on a trip to Brazil, continues out of the corner of his eye as everything around him gets bogged down. Non-politics begins to take over the so-called Government of change. Crises and changes in strategy overlap each other and the noise prevents us from seeing a clear executive horizon. On the one hand, the president has encouraged for a month the ideological battle with which he hopes to awaken the left from the lethargy of power. Even himself, since shortly after meeting with Lula in Brasilia he announced that next week he will march in the streets “against impunity.” He will then be a protest president or an opposition president, it is understood that not to his government, but to the supposed “soft coup” that he sees against him. As if this were not enough, two of his closest collaborators have faced each other in a show as embarrassing as it is in the media that has forced him to jump onto the field to stop the fight. He will be the first thing he does when he arrives from Brazil. He has not spoken about that on Twitter, despite the fact that he was what everyone was talking about.

If there are days when nothing seems to happen, there are days when everything seems to happen. The atmosphere had already been heated since a month ago Petro carried out a profound remodeling of his cabinet that included the departure of seven ministers. Then he advocated taking his government to the left, with the intention of unblocking the reforms that clashed time and again with the moderate or right-wing sectors. The measure has so far not worked. With the fragile majority that he had at the beginning in Congress broken, and that he had woven with conservative parties, the reforms are now halted in a chamber that seems headless. Instead of steps forward, the Government revolves around itself.

The coups

The president sees conspiracies everywhere. One day it’s the military, another the courts. The former want to command a coup that overthrows him from power, as they did to Salvador Allende – there is not the slightest indication that this is feasible. The second, to govern with the toga separating politicians from their movement from the exercise of their functions; he has dubbed it a soft hit. Petro is convinced that the change he promised generates a lot of resistance in a conservative, accommodating state structure. He establishment in its purest concept, in which it includes the media. He does not forget that he was dismissed by the Attorney General’s Office when he was mayor of Bogotá for an administrative matter and was disqualified for 15 years. The IACHR agreed with him. Without that twist of fate, he would never have become president. That has marked his political life, his perception of reality. He wants to turn to that institution that saved him now to prevent their congressmen from being suspended, including a key in his government, Roy Barreras, removed from office for double militancy. These decisions that he considers unfair will make him take to the streets, as he has announced. He becomes the protesting president, the banner president. Make opposition to the opposition.

The gridlock in Congress

Petro began his term with some alliances in Congress that made it possible to be optimistic about his chances of carrying out the reforms he had in mind. The tax, labor, health, among others. However, everything has come to a standstill in the Chamber, which at times looks like a solar. It has been filled with empty seats. The president broke with the conservative and moderate parties for considering that they reduce his reforms to the point of leaving them unrecognizable compared to what he has in mind. That has left him a bit alone. For 45 days it can be said that Congress has been practically paralyzed. If he delays rebuilding his coalition, he runs the risk of getting almost nothing passed by him. Legislators from his party urge him to put the pedal to the metal, but it seems that the president no longer believes that the success of his government depends on a Congress that he considers to be in the hands of conservative forces that pretend to change everything so that nothing change.

See also Ukraine: Seven Civilians Killed During Kharkov Evacuation

Benedetti’s novel

Armando Benedetti, his squire, his faithful ally, has gotten him into a mess from which it is not clear how those involved will get out. Benedetti, ambassador in Caracas, has accused Petro’s closest person, Laura Sarabia, the chief of staff, of hiding a large amount of money in her house, of forcibly subjecting her son’s nanny to a polygraph – he was accused of stealing a briefcase with 7,000 dollars – and has come to insinuate that he has tapped phones. The matter of the nanny ended up in the media last Saturday, and Sarabia believes that the one who leaked it was Benedetti, the one who was until recently her boss. Petro finds himself caught between two loyalties. Benedetti accompanied him and defended him during the exhausting campaign that brought him to power. Sarabia is today his most trusted person, his crutch. The Benedetti-Sarabia conflict benefits no one, least of all the president. The two enemies were close until a few months ago, when they began to disagree on how to advise Petro. From Brazil, the president called the ambassador to stop raising the issue on social networks. He summoned him urgently this Thursday to settle the dispute once and for all. Petro doesn’t want fires at home.

