Police clash with protesters in Arequipa, Peru, this Wednesday.

Peru transits through an uncertain cartography. The Government has extended the state of emergency to the entire country this Wednesday due to the intensity of the protests, which for the moment have left seven dead. The protesters are calling for the dissolution of Congress and the calling of new elections, six days after President Castillo launched an unsuccessful self-coup and ended up in custody. His successor, Dina Boluarte, has failed to quell public discontent, which has led to more and more clashes between protesters and the authorities.

Defense Minister Alberto Otárola has reported that the measure is extended for the next 30 days. “Due to the acts of vandalism and violence, the seizure of highways and roads, which are certainly already stabilizing acts and are being controlled by the National Police and the Armed Forces and which require a forceful and authoritative response by part of the Government”, said the minister. With the state of emergency, the military takes charge of public security and some basic rights are suspended, such as freedom of movement and assembly. The Government can decree a curfew.

The protests were unleashed on December 8, one day after Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress without success. Boluarte tried to calm the initial fuse by presenting a proposal for elections for April 2024, but it was insufficient. The south of the country declared rebellion. Highways and airports were blocked and images of vandalism followed. The protesters demand that the president settle the current crisis with an immediate call for elections. The message that “everyone should go” has penetrated the public, a cry of weariness in the face of instability. In the last four years there have been six different presidents.

Former President Castillo is in jail for plotting a rebellion, but that hasn’t stopped other presidents in the region from rallying to his cause. Gustavo Petro is being especially active. “The crisis in Peru, the arrest, without a judge or defense, of a popularly elected president has seriously questioned the role of the American Convention in the Latin American legal system,” the Colombian president wrote on Twitter. Days ago, López Obrador, Alberto Fernández and Luis Arce had met with Petro to launch a letter in defense of Castillo. They called on “those who make up the institutions to refrain from reversing the popular will expressed in free suffrage.” It was a way of ignoring Boluarte’s authority.

Castillo has embraced this discourse from his place of detention. He still considers himself the legitimate president of Peru, despite the fact that he was ousted by Congress after his move to get rid of the camera. With the Constitution in hand, Castillo is one more citizen. The prosecution is working on an accusation that amounts to more than 50 years in prison for the self-coup attempt, to which must be added another 54 cases of corruption that were opened during his time as head of state of the country.

Since he was deprived of his liberty, the school teacher has developed a frenetic epistolary activity. Every day he writes a letter that people he trusts spread. “I was elected by the forgotten men and women of deep Peru, by the dispossessed who have been postponed for more than 200 years. Since I took office, they have not allowed a minute to reject such a decision of the people. Nefarious attitudes such as refusing to go out to the brother countries of Colombia and Mexico. In this difficult context, the coup sector, exploiting and starving, today they want to silence my people, ”he wrote this Wednesday.

His thesis is that the continuous struggle he maintained with Congress made his 18-month term impossible. That is true in part. But it is also true that he governed from improvisation and lack of control, aimlessly. There is no measure of his government that has benefited the poorest. Ministers, collaborators, advisers followed one another in his cabinets. More than 100 names paraded through the palace. He ended up surrounded by far-right and conservative politicians. The presidents who have supported him for months have been very careful to include him in what they called the new Latin American progressive axis. It was so much so that he was a recurring complaint from the Peruvian ambassadors.

The nation is adrift. Boluarte has not managed to straighten the course. The state of emergency may be one of his last chances to restore calm without the authorities’ repression getting out of hand. If he doesn’t get it, his hours will be numbered. The Peruvian presidential chair does not leave anyone well off the hook.

