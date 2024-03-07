The NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced this Thursday, March 7, that the Government of Panama forced it to suspend its humanitarian activities in the Darién jungle. The order comes days after the NGO warned of an increase in sexual violations of migrants crossing the inhospitable jungle on their way to the United States.

Since March 4,MSF “was forced to suspend all medical activities for the migrant population in Darienby order of the Panamanian authorities,” the NGO said in a statement.

According to the note, the Panamanian Government alleges that MSF currently “does not have a current collaboration agreement with the Ministry of Health” to operate in Panama. The NGO said it has tried in vain to renew the agreement since October 2023.

The measure was adopted days after the NGO denounced an “increase in brutal attacks and sexual violence in the jungle” against migrants, the statement highlights.

The Panamanian Government has not reported anything on this matter at the moment.

“Brutality” against migrants

On February 29, MSF warned about the increase in sexual violations and the “brutality” suffered by many migrants who cross the inhospitable Darien jungle, on the border between Colombia and Panama, at the hands of criminal gangs.

In just one week in February, the health teams of this NGO treated 113 migrants, including nine minors, who suffered sexual assault by criminals in Darien, MSF said at the time.

In all of January there had been 120 cases, this NGO had reported.

The Darién jungle, the 266 km long and 575,000 hectare border between Colombia and Panama, has become a corridor for migrants from South America trying to reach the United States.





It takes travelers between three and six days to cross the Darien, where they also face many natural dangers.

In 2023, a record of more than 520,000 people crossed this dangerous jungle, of which about 120,000 were minors, according to the Panamanian government.

In two months of 2024, authorities say, more than 72,000 people crossed this jungle, a number that exceeds the 50,000 in the same period the previous year.

Almost two thirds of these migrants are Venezuelans, followed by Ecuadorians, Haitians, Colombians and Chinese.

“Come back as soon as possible”

Doctors Without Borders “is enormously concerned about the consequences that the suspension has on the migrant population,” the NGO said.

According to this organization, each month its medical teams provide physical and psychological health care to almost 5,000 people, with a special emphasis on survivors of sexual violence.

During 2023, according to MSF, 676 migrants received comprehensive medical care after suffering violence on the migration route.

The only activity that MSF carried out in Panama is caring for migrants in the jungle.

MSF expressed its confidence “in being able to resume medical care in Darien as soon as possible.”

Both the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Federation of the Red Cross have also denounced the increase in violence against migrants as they pass through the Darien.

In that jungle, 62 migrant deaths were recorded in 2022, while in 2023 there were at least 34, according to official data.

However, Panamanian authorities do not know the exact number of deaths due to the inaccessibility of the area, the lack of complaints or the abandonment of the bodies, which are sometimes eaten by animals.

The Panamanian Government tries to dissuade migrants with messages warning of the danger of Darién.

In addition, it has been forced to install, with the support of international organizations, care centers that provide basic services to travelers, in which MSF also participated.

With AFP