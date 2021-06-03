A Nicaraguan judge issued a search and arrest warrant against the opposition candidate for the presidency. The government of President Daniel Ortega accuses her of money laundering, arguing that the alleged crime prevents her from running. Along these lines, the Public Ministry pointed out this Tuesday to Chamorro of abusive handling and ideological falsehood.

In Nicaragua, a judge on Wednesday ordered the arrest of opposition leader and presidential candidate Cristiana María Chamorro Barrios.

“The request for detention was requested by the Public Ministry in the indictment presented this June 1 in the capital’s courts, in which it also requested the complex processing of the case and the precautionary measure of preventive detention for the accused,” he explained Judge Karen Chavarría Morales, in a press release released by the Executive of President Daniel Ortega.

“Once apprehended and placed at the order of the judicial authority, the accused will be given the respective hearing,” he added.



Chamorro Barrios is the opposition figure most likely to win next November’s elections, in which President Daniel Ortega is seeking a new reelection, according to a poll by the CID Gallup firm. © Inti Ocon / AFP

The judge also ordered the search of Chamorro Barrios’ home, a measure carried out by the National Police on June 2. This raid was confirmed by the collaborators of the opposition.

“We denounce: at this moment (noon, local time) they are confirming that the police are violently entering Cristiana Chamorro’s house,” said Vilma Núñez, president of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh).

#Now 🔴 The police detained us to inform us that we have to go. They do not want the search and capture of @chamorrocris. Again, there is a paramilitary presence identifying reporters and reporting to the officers. pic.twitter.com/C4yiieHvG1 – Wilfredo Miranda (@PiruloAr) June 2, 2021



Carlos Chamorro, brother of the candidate and director of the Confidential –also attacked by the Executive in recent weeks– He also denounced the “illegal search” of Cristiana’s home: “(The) Ortega police carried out an illegal search of the house of my sister, a presidential candidate, the subject of a criminal prosecution.

Nicaragua plans to hold elections on November 7. With them, the current president, Daniel Ortega, seeks a new re-election to the position that has continuously held four terms – since 2007.

But for several weeks, Chamorro Barrios has been the candidate with the highest position in the preferences for the elections, according to a Gallup poll, which calculates 21% of the votes among opponents.

A “judicial blockade” of his candidacy for “money laundering”

This raid took place minutes before the candidate gave a press conference to express her rejection of the judicial blockade of his presidential candidacy, decided on Tuesday.

Indeed, the Nicaraguan Public Ministry accused Chamorro Barrios of various crimes that day and thus requested that she be disqualified from public office “for not being in full enjoyment of her civil and political rights because she was in a criminal process.”

He is accused, through the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation, of allegedly “seriously breaching his obligations before the Regulatory Entity.”

Chamorro is the daughter of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, who defeated President Daniel Ortega in the 1990 elections, while the Violeta Foundation is a benchmark for the defense and promotion of press freedom in Nicaragua.

But according to the Ministry of the Interior, the Foundation and “from the analysis of the Financial Statements, period 2015-2019, clear signs of money laundering were obtained.” The Prosecutor’s Office also requested precautionary measures for immigration retention to prevent the accused from evading the investigation against her.

However, the candidate rejects the accusations. On Tuesday she said that even without being a candidate, they intend to inhibit her participation in the electoral process. The opposition has also warned that the elections could be fraudulent, since this open judicial process could prevent it from participating in the elections.

Arbitrarily banning opposition leader @chamorrocris reflects Ortega’s fear of free and fair elections. Nicaraguans deserve real democracy. – Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 2, 2021



The Organization of American States also expressed its rejection of the “process of disqualification of the political candidacy of Cristiana Chamorro.” “Nicaragua is heading for the worst possible elections, and this new attack on democracy, verified yesterday, makes it even more impossible to have free, fair and transparent elections in the country. Actions like this subtract all political credibility from the Government and the organizers of the electoral process. “said the OAS General Secretariat.

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, also affirmed this Wednesday in a tweet that the possible disqualification of the opposition presidential candidate Cristiana Chamorro reflects the fear of the Nicaraguan president of “free and fair” elections, also considering that Nicaraguans they deserve “a real democracy”.

On the other hand, international organizations, such as the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, have accused the Government of Daniel Ortega of fabricating false accusations against opponents.