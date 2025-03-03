The Second Section of the Audience of Navarra reduced the sentence from 15 to 14 years in prison to the two convicted who had requested it

The president of Navarra, María Chivite, has confirmed on Monday that the Foral Executive will present a appeal before the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra (TSJN) before The reduction of sentences of two members of ‘La Manada’ in application of the law ‘only is yes’.

This has been indicated on Monday, during the Act of delivery of the Berdinna 2025 Prize to equality between women and men, who has fallen to Judge Esther Erice for “opening a way and giving an example in the incorporation of the gender perspective in the field of justice.”

As they have highlighted from the Foral Executive in a press release, Erice itself already issued a particular vote in its day opposing the reduction of the penalty of one of the aggressors of ‘La Manada’, that went ahead with the vote in favor of the other two judges that formed the list that valued the case in the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra (TSJN).

And last February, the Government of Navarra also opposed the reduction of sentences to two other members of ‘La Manada’ who requested and presented to the Second Section of the Audience of Navarra a brief of opposition to the revision of penalties. However, on February 27 it was known that the Second Section of the Audience of Navarra, in application of Organic Law 10/2022, on the integral guarantee of sexual freedom -known as the law ‘only is yes- He lowered 15 to 14 years in prison to the two convicted who had requested him.









That same day, the first vice president and advisor to the Presidency and Equality of the Government of Navarra, Félix Taberna, already announced that the Foral Executive was “valuing the possibility” of filing an appeal before the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra (TSJN), something that President Chivite has confirmed on Monday.