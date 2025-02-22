Saturday, February 22, 2025
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The Government of Moreno Bonilla and “the typical content of corruption crimes”

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 22, 2025
in Business
0
The Government of Moreno Bonilla and “the typical content of corruption crimes”
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

On February 14, 2025, in virtually all the media, the ratification was reported by the Supreme Court of the Judgment of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) for which Laura Borràs was sentenced to four and a half years in prison already thirteen of disqualification.

Laura Borràs was convicted of irregularly assigning to an acquaintance the “elaboration of the web portal of the Catalan Institutional” during her stage as director of the agency. The TSJC judgment considers Laura Borràs chopped contracts illegally, to award them by finger to a computer scientist, Isaiah Herrero, with whom she maintained a professional and trusted relationship. The total amount, of 335,700 euros, was divided into 18 contracts, which allowed them to award them by finger. The Supreme Court (TS), by responding to the appeal filed against said judgment, considered that Laura Borràs’s conduct fits “the typical content of corruption crimes” and ratified the sentence of the TSJC.

#Government #Moreno #Bonilla #typical #content #corruption #crimes

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
Sánchez corrects Trump about Zelenski, aligns Feijóo with “Nazi collaborationists” and the PP lists his “links” with Putin

Sánchez corrects Trump about Zelenski, aligns Feijóo with "Nazi collaborationists" and the PP lists his "links" with Putin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result