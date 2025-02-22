The Government of Moreno Bonilla and “the typical content of corruption crimes”

On February 14, 2025, in virtually all the media, the ratification was reported by the Supreme Court of the Judgment of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) for which Laura Borràs was sentenced to four and a half years in prison already thirteen of disqualification.

Laura Borràs was convicted of irregularly assigning to an acquaintance the “elaboration of the web portal of the Catalan Institutional” during her stage as director of the agency. The TSJC judgment considers Laura Borràs chopped contracts illegally, to award them by finger to a computer scientist, Isaiah Herrero, with whom she maintained a professional and trusted relationship. The total amount, of 335,700 euros, was divided into 18 contracts, which allowed them to award them by finger. The Supreme Court (TS), by responding to the appeal filed against said judgment, considered that Laura Borràs’s conduct fits “the typical content of corruption crimes” and ratified the sentence of the TSJC.