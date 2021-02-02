It is possibly the most controversial proposal that has passed through the Mexican Congress during the Administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and right now, within his Cabinet, they are rushing to stop it in its tracks. The initiative promoted by Senator Ricardo Monreal seeks to reform the Bank of Mexico law to force it to buy dollars in cash and with price controls, a territory never explored by any central bank in the world. A decision that has unleashed criticism from analysts and bankers, as well as from the central bank itself and even from the Ministry of Finance.

The pressure paid off. This Monday, and for 48 hours, a bicameral commission in Congress will hold round tables that include citizens, academics and people from the banking sector to discuss the implications of the reform. According to Banco Base’s analysis, if the initiative passes, the Mexican currency could lose up to 13% in value against the dollar. Even if it doesn’t happen, experts agree, the country’s perception has already been damaged. The autonomy of the Bank of Mexico, sacred since it was granted in 1994, is not guaranteed in this Government, they agree.

A counterproposal from the Ministry of Finance, which offers a product as an alternative to the reform of the law, seeks to dissolve the uncertainty generated in the markets and in the economic sphere that the proposal generated. Mexico, like the vast majority of countries, has done everything possible to minimize cash transactions, not only because they cannot be taxed, but because it is in that market where most of the illegal transactions take place, such as the money laundering. In a few years, the cash market contracted 75% and today almost everything is done electronically — including 99% of the remittances sent to the country by migrants working abroad. Cash and digital money are two separate markets today.

On December 9, with 67 votes in favor, 23 against and 10 abstentions, a reform of the Bank of Mexico Law was approved, an anomalous speed for the Mexican Senate. Faced with the news, opponents and critics called for the proposal to be stopped in the Chamber of Deputies, since the modifications would open the door to money from organized crime. Gerardo Esquivel, deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico, said in an interview with this newspaper that the reform posed “incalculable risks” that could damage the Mexican economy. The deputies responded by postponing their discussion until this month.

Regulations imposed since 2008 to prevent money laundering from entering the electronic banking system were difficult for banks, but they were worth it. It obliges them to have a contract with a correspondent entity, either in the United States or in Canada, to whom to sell their surplus dollars in cash, and the contract requires such transparency that any suspicious operation may imply cancellation. This has already happened to a banking institution in Mexico and this, critics of the proposed reform say, has much to gain if the reform of the law is approved. The central bank would be forced to not only exchange its dollars in cash, absorbing the risk of money laundering, but also to offer a preferential exchange rate that would lead it to incur losses.

If what the reform seeks is to offer migrants an alternative to exchange their cash dollars for Mexican pesos, then it fails, said Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera in an interview with Reuters at the end of December. The proposal would not solve the problem and would put at risk the soundness and confidence in the Mexican financial system. The Secretariat reported this month that it is working on a product that can be offered through Banco del Bienestar, part of the country’s development bank, to exchange those dollars by simply opening an account. Some deputies, assures an internal source, hope to meet with Herrera before voting.

The rush to offer an alternative to slow down the reform in Congress and restore the image of the Government, most likely comes from the president himself, says political analyst Aldo Muñoz, research professor at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the Autonomous University of the State from Mexico. “It has been seen since the administration began that the secretaries have no possibility of acting on their own initiative in matters like this and it cannot be more than an authorization or a presidential instruction,” says Muñoz.

López Obrador’s attitude “ends up overwhelming the possibilities of carrying out initiatives,” says Muñoz, because the president has enormous power, both among his Cabinet and among the legislators of his party. “The president has such a capacity for persuasion between his own and others that sometimes his decisions are very dangerous because he does not measure the consequences,” says the analyst, and the Treasury proposal offers him an administrative solution to a problem created in the legislative. The discussion tables that take place Monday and Tuesday, known as “open parliament” are nothing more than a catharsis, says Muñoz, designed so that the attention on the subject is diminishing. The expert hopes that the initiative will be discarded completely and never reach the vote in the Chamber of Deputies.

But in the economic and financial sector, the expectation is different. “It seems to me that because of the strength it brings and the support that this reform brings, which even passed first in the Senate and very quickly, I think it will happen, one way or another,” says Gabriela Siller, responsible of analysis at Banco Base and professor in the Department of Economics at Tec de Monterrey. In December, when the initiative was approved by Senators, investors the global financial markets reacted by depreciating the Mexican peso against the dollar. “A pessimistic scenario where the reform happens and there is also a greater perception of global risk, due to the coronavirus crisis or other things, the exchange rate could go to 22 or 23 pesos.”

The counterproposal of the Treasury, that is, the product to be offered through development banks to exchange dollars in cash, seems to be positive but part of the damage for the country, the damage to image and trust, has already been done. “It could be a good way out,” says Siller, “but it does not remove from the radar that they did not consult the Bank of Mexico, that they are forcing them to do something and by forcing them to do something their autonomy and reputation are altered.” The signal that the legislators sent with the proposal was not only a blow to the bank, Siller concludes, “it is seen as a blow or as a reform on how the Mexican economy works and will work.”