Jorge Castañeda, Leo Zuckermann and Héctor Aguilar Camín, members of the Nexos editorial committee, during a book presentation with the economist Luis de la Calle. The country

The Secretariat of the Public Function of Mexico – an institution that must carefully investigate the misuse of state resources – took this Thursday morning a surprise decision against one of the most respected publications in the country: the magazine Nexus. According to a release of the Government, in 2018 Nexus “Provided false information to secure a direct award contract in an institutional Social Security campaign.” The Secretariat has not yet made public the investigation on which it is based to make this accusation but, as a penalty, it prevented any local or federal institution from making new contracts with Nexus and, in addition, he imposed a fine on the company for 999,440 pesos (more than 45,000 dollars).

Magazine Nexus It was founded in 1978 by the historian Enrique Florescano and is currently directed by the writer Héctor Aguilar Camín, who immediately published a statement. “The sanction that Nexus receives now is symptomatic of the atmosphere of hostility against critical media that prevails in the Government, ”the text says. “It is not an isolated event, it is another sign of official intolerance of criticism.”

Although the statement does not mention the word censorship, several Mexican writers and followers of the magazine read the government’s sanction as such. “The government of @lopezobrador_ is extremely uncomfortable with the analysis, the data, the facts highlighted by @nexosmexico,” researcher Raúl Trejo Delarbre wrote on Twitter. “The disqualification ordered by the @SFP_mx is an act of censorship.”

Aguilar Camín explained to EL PAÍS that Nexus competed, at the beginning of 2018, in a public tender at the Mexican Institute of Social Security. The winner of this one would receive 74,000 pesos (3,360 dollars) when publishing the official campaign “Chécate-mídete-movévete”, which seeks to prevent health problems such as obesity. Nexus it won the tender and published the campaign in a single issue of the magazine. “Then, in June 2020, two years later, we learned that an internal organ of Social Security had opened an investigation for an alleged false document,” explains Aguilar Camín.

The document in question, which would have been approved in 2018, is the one that certifies that Nexus has regularly paid mandatory contributions to the National Housing Fund for workers (an obligation in addition to paying taxes or social security to all employees). “We delivered the material that we obtained on the institution’s website,” said Aguilar Camín. “We were in order.”

After a couple of conversations with the Social Security offices, Nexus He did not know anything about the internal investigation again until this Thursday, when he learned of the Government’s sanction in the Ministry of Public Function. “For us there is something very strange in the tone, that for something so small, like an advertising page in 2018, we suddenly have almost a million pesos in fine,” said Aguilar Camín.

Aguilar Camín and his team have been critical of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and that is why the first impression after the news was that it was a case of censorship. Nexus has denounced in recent months, like other publications, how the Government is reporting a lower number of deaths caused by covid-19. In May, in addition, an audio was leaked on social networks in which the writer speaks of the president as a “stupid and petulant”, and considers a political strategy to defeat Morena – the president’s party – in the 2021 elections. , in July, Aguilar Camín signed a letter with other intellectuals in which a call is made to citizens, once again, to defeat the ruling party in the Chamber of Deputies. “Conservatives who pretended to be liberals are finally taking off their masks,” the president of Mexico responded then.

NexusHowever, it does not depend financially on the guideline it can get from the federal Executive – they have not had a contract with the Government since 2018, says its director – so this Thursday’s sanction does not directly attack the finances of the publication for that side (although it does so with the fine of almost a million pesos). “We will defend ourselves through the corresponding channels,” announces the statement from Nexus.

EL PAÍS tried to contact the Ministry of Public Administration to find out its version, but received no response. “The Civil Service acts with impartiality both in its decisions and in its investigations,” says the government statement, denying any political motivation behind the measure. Hours after the censorship complaints were made public, the head of the Secretariat, Irma Eréndira Sandoval, also denied any kind of undue interference by the government. “There are people associated with Nexus What do you imagine presenting false information to achieve a direct award of @Tu_IMSS [Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social] it is part of ‘freedom of expression’, wrote her on Twitter. It will be seen if his criteria is shared by the courts.