The festive dates that lie ahead in Mexico do not bode well in a context of pandemic. The day of the dead, at the beginning of November, fills the cemeteries with residents and tourists. The former have this year to honor more deceased than usual; The country has already lost 86,338 people due to covid-19 and although there is some pandemic-free state, in others hospitalizations are rising, without being able to talk yet, the president said this morning, of outbreaks. The tourist angle is not negligible these days, despite the fact that it is a sector that goes through low hours throughout the world. Mexico offers spectacular destinations for its celebrations of the dead, some of them as massive as a Holy Week in Seville. The Government has recommended this morning to the City Councils that they close the cemeteries or establish staggered entrances, although, with respect to the federal Administration, they have recalled their policy of not applying coercion on citizens.

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell has pointed out the circumstances that must be taken into account in a country when fighting a pandemic, including the working and economic conditions of citizens, but also cultural ones. Many Mexicans these days will want to pay their “spiritual and emotional” homage to their dead, as is customary. The pantheons are filled with families, friends and entertainments, a culture of death that has made this country famous and that awakens the mystery among tourists. “We cannot ask citizens for many things at the same time, masks, distance, etc.”, Gatell said, “because they are victimized”. The undersecretary has spoken of cultural traditions that concern them, such as the day of the dead, but has recommended that there be no accumulations, the most determining factor today for infections. For this reason, he advises city councils, on whom these venues depend, the closure and other measures that prevent massive acts.

On December 12, the Virgin of Guadalupe is also celebrated, the great devotion of millions of citizens, many of whom leave on pilgrimage days before to the sanctuary. They are also massive events whose worship this year is already being discussed with the religious authorities, Gatell said. Their is the “suspension liability”. He has praised the collaboration that the Church has had in this pandemic with the closure of churches when requested. “They executed it themselves.” The Mexican government has chosen throughout this health crisis to close the spaces for recreation and worship but not to impose sanctions on citizens. This time they expect the same from state and local authorities. But religious rites are another matter. At Easter, for example, the people of Chiapas did not stop celebrating their most famous processions, while in some areas of the north of the country even the parks were closed.

Religious customs, and more those related to the dead, will represent a peak of undoubted risk for the pandemic this year. This has to do with the superstition of many citizens, who still do not even believe that the virus really exists, they attribute it to an invention of world leaders for population control, for example. Or they claim that in hospitals instead of curing them they infect them. The characteristics of the Mexican population are so diverse, even polarized, that dealing with the pandemic requires quite different resources on the part of the authorities to convince each community of what they have to do to protect themselves.

Emigrants pull Mexico out of the hole

The Government remains optimistic, as the President’s words this morning demonstrate. The graphs of the pandemic, despite the rise in hospitalizations, represent a “relief” for Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He recalled that Campeche is still on a green traffic light, that is, pandemic free, and that “it is likely that Chiapas” will reach that state soon. “There are no outbreaks yet,” he assured. And what about the economy. “It is recovering, the currency has appreciated, going from 25 pesos per dollar to 21.20. Jobs are being created, until yesterday 320,000 jobs had been recovered and if the trend continues, by the end of March we will reach 20.5 million jobs registered in Social Security, the same as before the pandemic. If the thing is delayed, then a couple of months later ”.

The president’s optimism also extends to consumption, which “has not decreased”, “foreign investment continues and there has been no need to raise taxes, or increase the price of gasoline, or resort to public debt.” Finances, according to López Obrador, are “healthy.” “Here we go, the strategy is working. Let me presume: for these reasons, the Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, has been appointed president for one year of the World Bank and the IMF ”. “The management of the economy of Mexico is accredited and recognized internationally,” he said without restrictions or questions in his morning speech, which is followed by millions of people in the country.

With regard to the economy, it has been ingratiated that the remittances sent by emigrants to their families are “pulling Mexico out of the hole”, since they are “the country’s main source of income.” Up to 40,000 million dollars will enter this way, about 350 per month for each family.