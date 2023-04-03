The Ministry of the Interiorthrough the Unit for Migration Policy, Registration and Identity of Persons (UPMRIP), updated the Monthly Bulletin of Migration Statistics 2023, which contains the trends, magnitudes and characteristics of the various flows of visitors and migrants that concur in Mexico.

The document presents the official migration statistics of the Mexican State in six sections: 1) record of entries of foreigners and Mexicans, 2) documentation and condition of stay in Mexico, 3) accommodation in irregular immigration status and return to their country of origin, 4) actions to protect migrants, 5) repatriation of Mexican men and women from the United States, and 6) compatriots returned from Canada.

The information is presented in a broken down manner, by state and, in some cases, by nationality and sociodemographic aspects.

The publication highlights that during January-February 2023, 7.4 million entry events to Mexicoof which 6.1 million were foreigners, which represented an increase of 37.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

In the mentioned period, 11 thousand 91 temporary resident cards and 12 thousand 398 permanent ones were issued and delivered.

Between January and February of that year, 70,526 events of people in an irregular migratory situation in Mexico were registered, 54.6 percent more than in 2022; of the total registered, 66.6 percent were men and 33.4 percent women.

The main federal entities where the detection of foreigners in an irregular migratory situation was carried out are: Chiapas 41.3 percent, Tabasco 9.3 percent and Coahuila 8.8 percent.