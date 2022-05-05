Aerial view of the collapsed section of Line 12 of the Mexico City metro, last Monday. Rodrigo Oropeza

The Government of Mexico City has broken with Det Norske Veritas (DNV), the Norwegian company in charge of the expert reports after the tragedy of Line 12 of the metro. The head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, has surprised by announcing that she made the decision to terminate the contract with the company and that a civil lawsuit against her is already underway. “It is a poor report, poorly executed, with technical problems, tendentious and false,” said the president at a press conference this Wednesday, a few hours after the consultant announced in a statement that the third and latest installment of his studies on the collapse between the Olivos and Tezonco stations, which left 26 dead and a hundred injured on May 3, 2021. The clash between the firm and the authorities of the capital occurs just one year and one day after the collapse.

The conflict of interest claimed by Sheinbaum, from Morena, the ruling party, is that a lawyer who has litigated against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is linked to DNV. The president has also exploded against a tweet published on Tuesday by Senator Xóchitl Gálvez, of the conservative National Action Party, in which she criticized that the capital’s government had not made public the results of the third expert report. “It is a little road that is linked to Mexicans Against Corruption,” Sheinbaum has said about that organization, linked to businessman Claudio X. González, one of the most vocal critics and political nemesis of López Obrador.

The lawsuit, says the head of government, has been going on “for weeks”, but it had not been aired until this Wednesday. The specific connections of DNV with the opposition, Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción and the lawyer, a former official of the Anticorruption System during the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto, have not been entirely clear, although it was said that the dispute with the president dates back to the 2012 election.

The Government of the capital, which announced the hiring of independent auditors to give transparency to the investigations, no longer trusts DNV. Something was broken in the process of making the latest installment, the results of which are not yet known. “We are not going to allow, at any time, the violation of the victims and the truth of the process, which has been carried out neatly, until the company’s second report,” Sheinbaum commented. A technical group of the Government of the capital, made up of the Secretaries of Works, Mobility and Civil Protection, has determined that the deficiencies derive from the fact that the company failed to follow its own methodology and have responded with another report in which they describe the problems they found. “There are many interests behind it,” added Sheinbaum.

In its statement, DNV denies that there was a conflict of interest. “This final report was delivered in full compliance with the contract requirements and strict internal quality processes,” the company said. “DNV confirms that the report was produced without the involvement of any expert who could have a conflict of interest,” he underlined.

In its first report from June 2021, DNV preliminarily pointed to construction flaws and deficiencies regarding the bolting and welding of the structure. His forensic engineering conclusions were leaked before being formally presented and raised controversy by pointing out problems of origin in the work, built during the Administration of Marcelo Ebrard, current Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

After postponing its publication three times, the second report last September ratified the construction flaws and left aside maintenance problems as the origin of the tragedy. The government of Miguel Ángel Mancera, Sheinbaum’s predecessor and now a senator, had already closed Line 12 between March 2014 and the end of 2015 on the grounds of construction failures. In addition to the third expert opinion, the investigation carried out by the local Prosecutor’s Office is pending. Last week, another document was released, presented by the lawyers of 14 victims and their relatives, which also pointed out deficiencies in the design.

Sheinbaum has detailed that it is a civil lawsuit and has regretted that it is intended to take “political profit” from the tragedy. The Government is also considering initiating criminal proceedings. “We are going to publicize the report that was presented to the company, showing how it does not even comply with its own methodology,” insisted the head of government. One year after the collapse of Line 12, no one has been arrested, although 10 former officials have already been charged by the Prosecutor’s Office, which is still working on the demarcation of responsibilities.

