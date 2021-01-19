A health worker receives an injection of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer in Ciudad de Juárez, last Thursday. JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ / Reuters

The undersecretary of Health of Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, reported this Monday that the first phase of vaccination of medical personnel will be delayed until February 15. The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has cut the batches planned for this month in half due to expansion works at its plant in Belgium, where it will try to quadruple production to meet the huge demand for vaccines in the world. The undersecretary has insisted that the amount of vaccines will be the same, but they will arrive late, since the shipments scheduled for January 25, February 2 and 9, will be delayed and will be delivered on the 15th of that month. “There are personnel who will have to wait 28 days for the second dose,” he indicated before acknowledging that the first phase of vaccination will not be completed on January 31 as planned.

Another shipment will arrive this Wednesday with 219,300 vaccines from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer-BioNTech. Initially, Mexico was due to receive another three shipments between the end of December and the beginning of February to complete the first 485,983 doses that health workers have received. However, due to the reform works in the production plant of the pharmaceutical company in Belgium to quadruple its production, shipments will arrive in full on February 15. López-Gatell has assured that this delay does not lead to a decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccine and that it does not pose an epidemiological risk for the country. “We all want the vaccination to be resolved in 24 hours, but it is not possible. The vaccines have not been manufactured, but when they do they will enter [a México] to be applied ”, he has sentenced.

To guarantee the supply of the injections, Argentina will send the biological asset to Mexico to produce approximately one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The drug shipment will also arrive on Wednesday morning. This vaccine is cheaper and easier to store and transport than Pfizer’s. The Argentine laboratory mAbxience, of the Insud group, will manufacture the active substance of the potential vaccine and the Mexican laboratory Liomont will complete the finishing and packaging process. The price of each will be between two to four dollars, a value resulting from an agreement with the Slim Foundation for the development of the regional project.

The undersecretary explained that Mexico’s commitment to COVAX, an agreement sponsored by the WHO to guarantee access to the vaccine for all the countries of the world, is still in force and that it will collaborate in the access to immunization to the most disadvantaged countries. “As long as there is no equitable access to vaccines throughout the world, the pandemic will continue”, López-Gatell pointed out. “Vaccines are being manufactured at a lower rate than is needed,” he acknowledged.

So far, only 6,546 people have received the second and final dose of the vaccine. A total of 27 states have already used up 95% of the vaccines assigned to them and 734 doses have been lost. The undersecretary has explained that these losses are normal and are contemplated in every vaccination program, since it occurs when they are removed from the vial. In the last day, 3,781 doses have been applied and in total there are 492,529 vaccinated people.