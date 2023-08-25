Complying with linguistic regulations is not an obligation for the Government of Carlos Mazón (PP). The Minister of Education, José Antonio Rovira, validated this Thursday that the Department of Agriculture, in the hands of Vox, “is free to choose its rules” and write a non-regulatory Valencian, with misspellings. This Friday, sources from the Presidency of the Consell have supported his consideration: “Rovira is the Consell”. In this way, the Valencian Government questions the authority of the Valencian Academy of Language (AVL) which has accused, through a statement, the Executive of PP and Vox of “irresponsibility”.

The AVL was created in 2001, under the mandate of the then president of the Valencian Generalitat, Eduardo Zaplana. In 2006, the Autonomy Statute (with no votes against in the Valencian Courts) recognized the academy as the only competent body in regulating the Valencian language and dictated that “the decisions of the AVL must be observed by all institutions of the Generalitat, by the public powers, by the rest of the public administrations, the educational system, the media, entities and organizations and publicly owned companies or that have public financing”.

The controversy of these days began with a message on the social network X (formerly Twitter) from the Department of Agriculture, in the hands of Vox. “José Luis Aguirre analyzes in the Grup Tragsa the execution of projects in progress,” said the tweet. The correct wording, according to the AVL regulations, is: “José Luis Aguirre analyzes the execution of the projects in Marxa with the Tragsa group”.

Given the avalanche of reactions due to the use of a Valencian foreign to the rules, the council deleted the tweet, but this had already triggered criticism from the Valencian socialists and from commitment, the social of various groups in defense of Valencian and, this Friday, that of the Acadèmica Valenciana de la Llengua, after the PP defended that the extreme right counselor can use the linguistic norms he wants. For the academy, “projecting the idea that there may be more than one language regulation is completely inappropriate and is far from the objectives that a government should pursue.” “Any attempt to deviate from what the Statute prescribes would entail irresponsibility and great damage to Valencian society and to the normalization of its own language,” says the AVL in its letter. “Any fragmentation or diversification of the linguistic norm is outside of common sense, outside of a vision of the future and outside of the institutional sense that we expect from our rulers”, she adds.

Despite the consensus reached in the past with the Acadèmia Valenciana de la Lengua, the PP has always flirted with the Real Academia de Cultura Valenciana (RACV), another public entity that follows rules outside of those approved by the AVL —the body whose authority, according to the Statute, must be respected—and that defends the linguistic secessionism of the Valencian against the Catalan, granting him millions of euros in subsidies.

The position of the PP is paradoxical after the announcement by the president of the Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol, to allow the use of Catalan, Galician and Basque in the Chamber, the Government of Mazón demanded for Valencian the same status as for the rest of the co-official languages. The Valencian Academy of Language approved in 2005 an opinion in which it stated that Valencian and Catalan are the same language: “The proper and historical language of Valencians, from a philological point of view, is also the one shared by the autonomous regions of Catalonia and the Balearic Islands and the Principality of Andorra”, the report indicates. For this reason, the leader of the Valencian socialists, Ximo Puig, negotiated with Armengol to include the denomination of Catalan/Valencian along with that of Catalan, as is currently established in the European Committee of the Regions.