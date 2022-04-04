An employee of a Chevron gas station loads a vehicle in Tijuana, Baja California, on March 24. GUILLERMO ARIAS (AFP)

The Ministry of Finance has become entangled in its policy of subsidies to contain gasoline prices in Mexico. Some 72 hours after having eliminated the fiscal stimulus in 40 municipalities of the States of the northern border, the Executive has reversed its own measure and this Monday in the evening edition of the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) has published a new decree replenishing benefits on fuels and leaving “without effect” the measures adopted last Friday. The measure will be valid until April 8 and will benefit Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas. The only municipalities that are excluded from the subsidy are Tijuana —one of the most important crossings in the world— and Playas de Rosarito.

The unit directed by Rogelio Ramírez de la O referred moments before in a brief statement that said amounts will be applicable within the 20-kilometer border strip and in the territory between the parallel lines of more than 20 kilometers and up to 45 kilometers to the line international divide with the US. Last week, when gasoline subsidies were eliminated, which implied a rise in gasoline costs of up to four pesos per liter, the government also admitted a shortage in the region, which it blamed on the thousands of American cars that crossed the border and came to Mexico to fill their tanks with cheaper gasoline.

This morning, President López Obrador had already advanced in his presidential conference the turn that the decree published by the Treasury would have. “We had to intervene, it was corrected and the problem has been solved. Because our adversaries were already saying that there was a gasoline and we have enough supply”, he declared this Monday. The Executive gave a cordial speech regarding its neighbors to the north: “Mexicans who have dual nationality and also Americans are helped, who are our neighbors and who are coming to load Mexico at the border because it is much cheaper. gasoline in Mexico than in the United States, it is an act of solidarity for them too,” he added.

The Executive has decided to conjure at all costs the word gasoline and in order to avoid an increase in gasoline since last March, the federal Administration has waived charging the Special Tax on Products and Services (IEPS) and the Ministry of Finance, in addition, authorized an additional fiscal stimulus. Although in countries like the United States, fuel costs register record increases, in Mexico City, the price of a liter of fuel is quoted in a range of 22 to 24.5 pesos. The Government hopes to compensate for the loss of income due to the IEPS tax incentives with the surpluses that the increase in the price of a barrel of crude oil will leave Pemex thanks to exports.

