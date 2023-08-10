The next state airline will carry the Mexican brand. After 13 years of a forced landing due to the bankruptcy of the company and after avoiding a labyrinth of protections, the Government of López Obrador has finally managed to make a famous name and will pay the former workers of the company that has run down 815 million euros. pesos, about 48 million dollars. The Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, reported this Thursday at the National Palace that starting next week the distribution of resources will begin among the 7,407 workers affected by the bankruptcy of the company. The Executive’s disbursement, in addition to the brand, includes the acquisition of three buildings and a flight simulator.

During the usual presidential conference, the general secretary of the Union of Transport, Aviation, Services and Similar Workers (SNTTTASS), Miguel Ángel Yúdico, thanked the Executive for this purchase and asked the president to consider former employees to be part of the team of the new state airline, scheduled to start next December. “13 years ago our colleagues were left without a job from one day to the next, the day after a corrupt businessman left Mexicana without flying, our children and our relatives were left without food, without school, they were left on the street,” he has remembered.

Mexicana de Aviación was, for years, the largest airline in Latin America, but after almost nine decades of operation it landed with a bang due to the economic crash in August 2010 and fell into bankruptcy in the middle of a financial crisis, leaving many more than 7,000 employees. After 13 years, those affected by bankruptcy have obtained a part of the resources through the purchase of the name and the few assets that remained after their sudden landing. Fausto Guerrero, a retired flight attendant from Mexicana de Aviación, emphasized this Thursday that this is a day of celebration for all the workers who were left without a job due to the bankruptcy of the airline.

The new Mexicana, under the command of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), will begin its takeoff with 10 Boeing 737-800 aircraft, whose capacity is 180 passengers. In the lease of this fleet, the Government will invest 4,000 million dollars. The secretary of the Sedena, Luis Crecencio Sandoval, specified this Thursday that the airline will have the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) as its operations center, in the State of Mexico. “Its operation will contribute to the competitiveness of the sector and will expand connectivity options with high quality and security standards”, he said.

The federal official has assured that this State company will offer flights between 18% and 20% cheaper than those offered by private companies. In this first phase, 20 national routes are contemplated to places such as Cancun, Monterrey, Campeche, Chetumal, Puerto Vallarta, Cozumel, Los Cabos, Villahermosa, Mazatlán, among others. According to their forecasts, this state-owned company and the rest of the airports under its management will begin to be profitable in 2025.

The Mexicana transaction occurs after months of uncertainty due to the refusal of a series of employees who did not fully agree with the Executive’s offer. This group relied on the award won years ago to hinder the purchase of the name of the famous airline. Despite a series of delays and legal disputes, a judge finally dismissed the appeal filed by the dissident workers and thereby paved the way for the Government to advance in the acquisition of the Mexican brand and the available assets.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country