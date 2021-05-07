The Minister of Government of Buenos Aires, Maria Teresa Garcia, He anticipated that this Saturday they will re-install sanitary controls “in all accesses” to the Province, despite criticism for traffic chaos that was generated last weekend by the Buenos Aires Police checkpoints on the Pan-American highway, in the West Access and in the Riccheri.

“Tomorrow (for Saturday) there will be controls at all entrancesThey will follow the controls as Federal Capital has them. Let’s hope that there is also citizen awareness that we are not here to throw butter on the roof, “Garcia stressed this Friday.

In statements to The Uncover Radio, the Buenosairean civil servant emphasized: “What happens is that the massiveness in the exit was complicated when the Province exerts the roll that is required to him”.

“One does not want to sanction personal conduct, but if the provincial State had not exercised control over access, surely the opinion of sectors of the opposition and of the citizens themselves would have been ‘Where is the Government that is not controlling this disbandment? ‘”, he emphasized.

News in development.

