The Government of Japan affirmed this Wednesday that it considers “difficult” to allow the arrival of foreign public for the postponed Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, although he noted that a decision has not yet been made on this.

The Japanese government spokesman, Katsunobu Kato, explained at a press conference that the Executive’s role is “to take care of the security of the Japanese people” and pointed out that the entry of foreign visitors to the Games is complicated by the risk of spreading new strains of coronavirus.

Kato spoke like this when asked about the information published in previous days by local media, which indicated that the Japanese Executive had already made the decision to exclude foreign spectators from the Olympic event, an extreme that he did not want to confirm. A news that contrasts with what happened a week ago when the Organizing Committee reported a plan that was being developed to receive foreign audiences.

The organizing committee, for its part, said today in a statement that the decision on foreign spectators “will be made towards the end of the month and will be based on factors including the status of infections in Japan and other countries, possible prevention measures for the pandemic and medical advice from experts. “

The Japanese government and the organizing committee of the Summer Games are expected to hold a remote meeting with the International Olympic Committee and two other bodies, possibly next week, to make a formal decision on the issue of foreign visitors. the local Kyodo agency.

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Organizing Committee, headed this Wednesday the important meeting on the Tokyo Games. (Photo: AP).

Meanwhile, the government would have concluded that it is not possible to receive fans from abroad due to the concern of the Japanese public about the coronavirus and the fact that more contagious variants of COVID-19 have been detected in other countries .

Japan prohibits since the end of last December the entry to its territory of all foreign travelers who do not have a residence visa, as a general rule, a decision that will remain in force until further notice.

The exclusion of foreign visitors to the Games would take away from the organization an expected revenue of 10 billion yen ($ 91 million) for tickets that would remain unsold, according to an estimate by the Japanese business daily Nikkei.

With information from EFE.