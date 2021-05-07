In a series of tweets issued this Friday morning, the government of Iván Duque harshly rejected the unexpected criticism that President Alberto Fernández made of the Colombian crisis on Thursday night.

The Colombian government also accused him of promoting the polarization of the country. Clarion He also learned that at this time they have summoned the Argentine Chargé d’Affaires in Bogotá, Raul Ailan, to deliver the protest note to the Fernández government, that it was only in the first quarter of this year that he accepted that there should be an ambassador in Colombia, where he did not want to send anyone because of his ideological differences with Duque.

“With concern, I observe the repression unleashed in the face of the social protests that occurred in Colombia. I pray that the Colombian people regain social peace and I urge their government, in keeping with human rights, to cease the unique institutional violence that has been exercised”, Fernández tweeted on Thursday night surprising the entire political arc in Colombia where they blame him for never having condemned the repression of the Chavista apparatus against civil society and now exerting interference in the Colombian crisis. For now, he is the only president who has been involved in this way in the wave of social and institutional violence that the Caribbean country is experiencing.

“Chancellery, on behalf of the Govt. Of COL, firmly rejects the statements of President Alberto Fernández, who are unaware that thousands of Colombians have had, in accordance with our rule of law, all the guarantees to exercise peaceful protest throughout the country, “began the thread of tweets this morning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, which directs Claudia Blum

“and that the National Government has convened and is carrying out dialogues with all sectors of the country. The Colombian democratic institutions protect the constitutional rights of Colombians,” he said, and then also said that “and will not be discredited by this type of pronouncement that, in addition of being an arbitrary meddling, They seek to feed the polarization that does not contribute to coexistence and consensus. ”

Alberto Fernández’s statements were almost unique because of the open position he had, in a crisis also where Colombians see him as allied to Chavismo.

The United Nations appealed this Friday for calm in Colombia to avoid an escalation of violence in relation to social protests and has valued in a “positive” way the offer of dialogue raised by the Government of Iván Duque, hoping that it will serve to achieve a “solution peaceful “to the current crisis..

For its part, the Colombian government called this Thursday for a dialogue between “those who march” and “those who do not march” in the protests against President Iván Duque, which left at least 26 dead in nine days, in which the forces of security exercised a huge repression against civil society.

