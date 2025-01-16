The Government of Israel will vote this Friday on the ceasefire agreement with Hamas

The executive led by Benjamin Netanyahu will finally meet this Friday with the aim of discussing and voting on the agreement reached on Wednesday in Qatar between his negotiating team and that of Hamas for the establishment of a ceasefire in three phases in the Gaza Strip. Loop.

According to various Israeli media reports and confirmed by the France-Presse agency, the final disputes over some of the details of the agreement were resolved throughout the afternoon of this Thursday, leaving the way open for the call of the ministerial meeting to ratify the agreement. this same Friday.

The expectation is that a meeting of the Israeli security cabinet will be held first, after which the Israeli government will be called to vote on the agreement. The Israeli ministers had not yet been summoned to this second meeting at 6 p.m.

Throughout this Thursday all alarms had been raised about the possibility of derailing the ceasefire agreement once the Israeli Prime Minister’s office stated that it was unlikely that this government meeting would be held before Friday. , citing last-minute disagreements with Hamas.

The Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of creating a “last minute crisis” after allegedly trying to modify details of the draft ceasefire announced yesterday by Qatar, and assures that the Israeli Government will not approve its implementation until this becomes clear.

The agreement announced on Wednesday established the start of the truce for this Sunday, January 19, making Friday the last day available for Israel’s executive to carry out the vote.

Despite this “last-minute crisis,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated this Friday in a press conference that he was confident in the implementation of the ceasefire and that it would start “on Sunday.”

In the hours before this appearance, Hamas published a statement in response to Netanyahu’s Office in which it assured that “it is committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by the mediators.” For his part, Basem Naim, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, told EFE that he does not know what Netanyahu’s words refer to regarding Hamas’s alleged new demands.

Before the statement from Netanyahu’s Office was known, The Jerusalem Post had already published that the Israeli Government meeting would be delayed, “at least”, until this afternoon. “The delegation for the hostage agreement has not finished its work in Qatar nor has it returned to Israel. When the delegation returns, the cabinet will meet,” noted the Israeli media in a note published early this morning.

This afternoon, the journalist from Haaretz Jonathan Lis confirmed the return of the negotiators to Israel this Friday before the start of the government meeting.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army has not ceased its hostilities in the Gaza Strip, where it has killed more than 80 Palestinians since early Thursday morning.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed concerns about these Israeli airstrikes following the announcement of the ceasefire. “The Israeli government should not be allowed to violate and exploit the ceasefire,” Erdogan said at a press conference this Thursday.

In addition, the UN World Food Program on Thursday demanded unrestricted access to food and humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and detailed that approximately 80,000 tons of food are waiting on the border with Gaza. These foods could feed a million people for three months.

Why the ceasefire agreement is only the first step to ending the slaughter in Gaza

“The ceasefire brings hope, but we need unrestricted movement of humanitarian equipment and supplies so they can reach those who need them,” said this UN agency on the social network X (formerly Twitter).