The Government of Israel accepts the agreement with Hamas to release hostages and truce

The Government of Israel accepted this Tuesday the agreement with the Islamist group Hamas for the release of 50 kidnapped in the Gaza Stripin exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a four-day truce.

Hours before the announcement, Hamas had already announced that “the ball” was “in Israel’s court” after the group informed mediators in Qatar and Egypt of its position on the agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had told his government earlier on Tuesday that he would accept an agreement for the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas in the October 7 attack. It’s “a complicated decision, but it’s a right decision.”.

US President Joe Biden contributed to “improving the framework he proposed to them (…) to include more hostages at a lower cost,” Netanyahu declared at a meeting dedicated to the agreement. “The entire security apparatus fully supports him,” he added.

The families of the hostages demand that Israel request the release of all those kidnapped.

However, the Religious Zionist Party, a right-wing party with representation in Netanyahu’s government, opposed the agreement, considering that It is “bad” for the security of the country, the hostages and the soldiers.

Two sources familiar with the negotiations explained to AFP that the tentative agreement would be based on the release of between “50 and 100” hostages in exchange for the release of 300 Palestinian prisoners in Israel, including women and children.

The exchange would take place at a rate of “10” Israeli hostages per day against “30” Palestinian prisoners and would also include the entry of food, medical assistance and fuel into Gaza, in addition to a “five-day humanitarian truce.”

