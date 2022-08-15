On the same day that the attack on Salman Rushdie took place, last Friday, the Iranian press reacted by once again demonizing the author of ‘The Satanic Verses’, and making a hero of the terrorist Hadi Matar who tried to kill him. The conservative newspaper ‘Keyhan’, whose directors are directly appointed by the current Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, described the attacker as “a brave man aware of his duty”, before recognizing his “merit” for trying to assassinate “the apostate and depraved Salman Rushdie.” The daily ‘Jorasan’, the doyen of Iranian newspapers, headlined directly: “Satan is on his way to hell.”

The media pronouncements have not stopped being published, but the Iranian government remained silent until Monday, when the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Naser Kanani, came to the fore. “We categorically deny” any relationship between the aggressor and Iran, he declared. “No one has the right to accuse the Islamic Republic.”

It is the first official reaction from Tehran to the attack against the 75-year-old writer, which occurred in the amphitheater of a cultural center in Chautauqua, in the State of New York. “In this attack, only Rushdie and his supporters deserve to be blamed and even condemned,” Kanani stressed during his weekly press conference in the Iranian capital. “Insulting the holy affairs of Islam and crossing the red lines of more than 1.5 billion Muslims and all followers of divine religions, he exposed himself to the wrath and rage of the people,” he added.

contact attempts



Who does not want to say a word is the father of Hadi Matar. He lives in Yaroun, a town in southern Lebanon, from which he is originally from, and has locked himself in his house at the request of the media to give details about his son, who is in prison without bail. .

VICTIMS OF ISLAMIC FUNDAMENTALISM: Cabu-Charlie Hebdo.

On January 7, 2015, two Al Qaeda armed men shot dead twelve people at the Paris headquarters of the weekly ‘Charlie Hebdo’, threatened for its cartoons about Mohammed. Among those killed were cartoonists Tignous, Charb, Cabu, Georges Wolinski, and Honoré.

Taslima Nasreen – Writer.

Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreem published ‘The Shame’ in 1993 about the madness of extremism following the destruction of a mosque. Accused of “offending Muslims”, religious leaders demanded her execution. She now she lives in a secret place.

Naguib Mahfuz – Nobel in 1988.

Nobel Prize for Literature in 1988, the Egyptian Naguib Mahfuz was stabbed in the neck by a fundamentalist on October 14, 1994 when he was going to a gathering in Cairo. Accused of being a “heretic”, he has been practically confined in his home ever since, under police protection.

Theo van Gogh – Filmmaker.

Shot to death on November 2, 2004, on his way to work in Amsterdam, by a Dutch man of Moroccan origin. He had received threats for being “blasphemous” for the short film ‘Submission’, which deals with the drama of violence against women in Islamic societies.

Samuel Paty – Teacher.

Samuel Paty, a high school teacher on the outskirts of Paris, was beheaded on October 16, 2020 with a knife by a young Russian of Chechen origin. In a class on free speech he showed his students a ‘Charlie Hebdo’ cartoon about Muhammad.

Kurt Westergaard – Cartoonist.

The ‘Jyllands-Posten’, Denmark’s largest daily newspaper, published a cartoon in 2005 suggesting that Muhammad hid a bomb in his turban. The home of one of his cartoonists, Kurt Westergaard, was broken into in 2010 by a man armed with a knife and axe.

Sherry Jones – Writer.

Published in 2009, the novel ‘The Jewel of the Medina’ caused a stir by portraying the life of Aisha who, at just nine years old, was Muhammad’s favorite wife. Random House stopped its publication for fear of retaliation. Jones went protected by escorts to several fairs in Spain.

Zafar Iqbal – Activist.

In March 2018, the Bangladeshi sci-fi writer and activist was stabbed in the back on the campus of Sylhet University of Science and Technology by a young man who considered him an atheist. On April 6, a court in the country sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Hadi Matar, according to intelligence sources from Europe and the Middle East, would have contacted members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, the most extremist section of the Iranian regime, for whom he has shown his admiration on social networks. . However, the same sources warn that there are not sufficient indications that the Islamic State gave him his support.

Rushdie remains admitted to a New York hospital and, although his condition is serious, he is progressing favorably and since Sunday he does not need to be connected to an artificial respirator. “We are very relieved that he has been taken off the ventilator,” Salman Rushdie’s son, Zafar, said Monday. “He keeps his quarrelsome and cheeky humor intact,” he added.

Until now, the person in charge of updating the author’s health status has been his literary agent Andrew Wylie, one of the most powerful in the publishing world. “The injuries are severe, he could lose an eye and the recovery will be long, but his condition is heading in the right direction,” he summarized on Sunday.