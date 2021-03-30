The Government of Gildo Insfrán attributed the strong increase in infections and deaths from coronavirus in Formosa to the marches that took place at the beginning of March and which, they claimed, were promoted by the opposition.

The minister of the provincial Community, Aníbal Gómez, directly linked the strong increase in the statistics of the disease to the “mobilizations promoted from the opposition political arc.”

Specifically, they highlighted “the arrival in Formosa of national leaders of Together for Change and with the manifest irresponsibility in cases such as that of the deputy Ricardo Buryaile, who traveled to Buenos Aires being COVID positive and omitting his symptoms in the mandatory affidavit to get on the plane. “

“Formosa is experiencing the highest peak of infections, active cases and deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. On March 4, phase 1 was established and on March 5, the marches began. 13 days later, on the 18th, there was an increase in the trend of deaths from coronavirus in the province“, explained the minister.

In this sense, he assured that only in March 1084 new cases and 20 deaths were diagnosed, “that is, more than half of the total deaths that have occurred in the province since the beginning of the pandemic.”

According to Gómez, “many” of these infections “are directly related to the agglomerations of people and organized marches in violation of the sanitary measures” that govern the province.

“The virus does not know of political flags, nor does it forgive. Irresponsibility is reflected in the contagions and the contagions are reflected in the deaths of pro-vincians due to this disease. The responsibility to take care of ourselves and our loved ones belongs to each and every one of ourselves, “added the minister.

JPE