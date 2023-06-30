The Government of Gabriel Boric not only had a complex installation since it arrived at La Moneda in March 2022, but what has followed – its first 16 months – has not been better. The left-wing Administration, which does not have a majority in Parliament and which is supported by two blocs, cannot recover from one blow when the other comes. In September of last year, 62% of citizens rejected the proposal for a new Constitution that the ruling party supported. In May, the conservative right-wing Republican Party won 35% of the vote and won a majority of the seats on the Constitutional Council that is drafting a new constitution. He had not yet recovered politically from this second electoral defeat, when a new fire broke out: a scandal for alleged crimes of influence peddling, incompatible negotiation and tax fraud that impact the Democratic Revolution (RD), the main force of the group of parties and movements of the Broad Front, of the president. Boric’s government, in short, fails to raise its head.

A deputy is involved in the plot, the one who was her boyfriend, the one who was her adviser and, among the fallen, is number two from the Ministry of Housing, all members of the RD. It is not President Boric’s party, which is active in Social Convergence, but this political force is led by Minister Giorgio Jackson, a “travel companion” of the president and part of his close circle. The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the crimes, the right wing is asking for heads and the Comptroller’s Office has entered the scene this Thursday, with the order to paralyze the taking of reason of all contracts between the State and the foundations, in a categorical decision. That was where the scandal originated: the Ministry of Housing, in its regional office in Antofagasta, in the north of the country, directly assigned 426 million pesos (about $530,000) to the Fundación Democracia Viva, linked to the DR and the circle of the deputy The money was intended, supposedly, to collaborate in helping precarious settlements in the region, an area strongly impacted by housing problems.

From a political point of view, the biggest problem with this plot lies in having put the president’s nucleus – the Broad Front – into crisis and the promise of honesty with which it broke into Chilean politics less than a decade ago. “Our scale of values ​​and principles is far from the generation that preceded us,” Jackson said less than a year ago. Boric, now, has been clear: let those who have to fall fall. But neither the handling of the crisis by the Government nor the conduct of the party involved, the RD, have helped to circumscribe the events to Antofagasta and to a particular case. In a few days, for example, this political formation went from corporate defense to a house of witches that has a full impact on an Administration that has not even reached half its term yet.

Phrases such as that of deputy Gonzalo Winter, from the president’s party and very close to him, do not help the government either. “No party can claim that, to the extent that it grows and manages the State, it will be 100% honest,” said the parliamentarian.

What is coming does not look auspicious. In the Chilean Executive it is recognized that the tax reform –essential for the Government, as Boric well assured, in his Public Account before Congress on June 1–, is uphill. The investigation into the money delivered to the Fundación Democracia Viva has ignited the debate on the proper use of fiscal resources. The opposition, unlike in 2022, is not withdrawn. The electoral results of last September and May have strengthened the right, which has been categorical in rejecting a tax reform such as the one sought by the Government. Without concrete proposals to boost growth and in the face of the deficient economic situation –Chile would grow between 0.5% and 0.25% this year, according to the latest projections provided by the Central Bank– both the right wing and the business community leave no room for the Government and the Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel, who has carried out the negotiations.

In Congress, meanwhile, the opposition managed to oust the Minister of Education, Marco Antonio Ávila, who is facing a constitutional accusation seeking his dismissal. They hold him responsible for the educational crisis. If he is not removed before the Government – ​​as happened last January with the Minister of Justice, Marcela Ríos – it would be the first successful constitutional accusation against a Boric minister. La Moneda tries to pull all its strings to avoid the dismissal of the professor, but the great difficulties to achieve it are recognized.

While Chileans are witnessing a new scandal on the part of their leaders – plots of these characteristics have not stopped exploding since the 2000s – the strength that this new plot can capitalize on is not evident. Except, of course, those who have not yet been in the front line of the Executive Branch, such as the Republican Party of José Antonio Kast.

According to the pollster Cadem, released over the weekend, President Boric’s approval has fallen for the third week in a row, reaching 28%, while disapproval remains at 65%. According to the same survey, 50% knew or heard about the case of the Fundación Democracia Viva, 86% believe that there is corruption, while 9% think that it is an administrative error. In addition, according to the consultant, 78% disapprove of the way in which the Government has managed this crisis.

It is an unfavorable scenario for the Chilean Administration, which is unlikely to be able to carry out important projects at least until the end of the year. The opposition holds the air pending the constitutional plebiscite to leave on December 17, which, however, has an uncertain result. It would not be strange that the citizens –as the surveys have shown– once again reject the proposal for a new Constitution.