The company Soluciones de Gestión y Apoyo a Empresas SL, epicenter of the research of the Koldo case of alleged corruption, tried to sell to the Government of Extremadura, at the most difficult moment of the covid-19 health crisis, a shipment of 700,000 face masks for a price of 1,750,000 euros, a transaction that in the end did not become effective. The president of the Government of Extremadura, María Guardiola, reported this Friday that there is a “proforma” invoice (which is delivered to a client where the details of a future commercial activity are specified, but which has no fiscal or accounting value). ), from a company that is being investigated in relation to the businesses of Koldo García, who was an advisor to José Luis Ábalos when he was Minister of Transportation. The head of the regional executive has stressed that, although they have found this document, no payment has been made to any of the companies related to the investigated plot.

“This fact is part of the process of reviewing invoices that the Extremadura Government has undertaken when it is aware of said plot,” said Guardiola, who assures that the autonomous Administration will continue investigating and, if found Any aspect that must be analyzed and studied will be made available to the courts.

For his part, José María Vergeles, Minister of Health and Social Policies under the government of Guillermo Fernández Vara, has assured EL PAÍS that during the worst of the pandemic “the public sector contract law was scrupulously followed and analyzed. the material so that it was certified and, if it was not, we did a test to certify it before paying for it.”

Vergeles emphasizes that this bill pro forma indicates that there were many companies that tried to get the administrations to buy their products and that, on occasions, they asked for an advance on the total price. “An issue that was always respected in the ministry is the procedure established in the public contracts law. And, as the president of the Board says, there is no payment of invoices to that company, nor to any other that did not assure us of the quality of the product they sold to us,” says the former regional official. At a very complicated time, where millions of masks were needed, the Extremadura Government paid once it received the material. “There were communities that, due to their needs, made the payment in advance and then that material was not served to them,” Vergeles recalls.

About invoices pro forma of which the president of the Junta de Extremadura speaks, the former councilor explains that they reflect the offers that companies make to the Administration, they report the cost of a product for a certain number of units and from there they requested to charge something in advance and then proceed to manage the shipment.” José María Vergeles remembers those moments of covid-19, when masks were necessary for health workers and for the population as a whole, they were used by many to do business. “There were not one or two, there were many companies that offered themselves in this way during the worst of the health crisis,” says the politician.

