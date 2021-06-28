The national government declared an immediate and unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region on Monday, after almost eight months of a deadly conflict and after the most recent bombing by official forces against a market, which left more than 60 dead . The decision came as the country awaits the results of the national elections that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promoted as the centerpiece of the reforms that earned him the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

The ceasefire could defuse a war that has destabilized Africa’s second most populous country and threatens to extend the conflict to the Sane Africa, where Ethiopia has been considered a key security ally for the West.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the immediate and unilateral ceasefire in Tigray shortly after the region’s federally appointed Interim Administration fled the regional capital Mekele and called for a ceasefire on grounds. humanitarian workers to deliver desperately needed aid.

BREAKING: Ethiopia declares an immediate, unilateral cease-fire in its Tigray region after nearly eight months of deadly conflict. https://t.co/o2GqObe42q – The Associated Press (@AP) June 28, 2021



It also happens as the nation awaits the results of the national elections that Ahmed promoted as the centerpiece of the reforms that earned him the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

Abiy’s shift towards war, since the conflict broke out in Tigray last November, has dismayed many international observers. Since then, the world has struggled to access much of the region and investigate the growing allegations of atrocities, including gang rape and forced starvation.

Developing…

With AP and Reuters