The governor of Entre Ríos, the Peronist Gustavo Bordet, assured that he will not extend the Solidarity Emergency law because the province is in “healthy” financial conditions with public works as one of the pillars.

“To have the province in healthy financial conditions and being able to make really strong investments to deal with the pandemic and the public works that generate employment make us make the decision not to extend the emergency law, ”said Bordet.

When issuing a message to the entrerrianos, the provincial president also announced the need to debate inequities In the contributions to the province’s pension system, he thanked the residents of Entre Ríos who collaborated with the restriction measures to stop the pandemic, and announced that they will seek to vaccinate as many people as possible to immunize the population and be able to resume economic activities. and social.

Bordet explained that the order and the objectives for which the Solidarity Emergency Law No. 10.806 was created, “have been achieved”, and framed the decision not to extend the norm in the need to continue generating “conditions of development and growth in our Province”.

He also recalled that in the context of the situation generated by the pandemic, and aggravated by the “financial disaster that originated in the last months of the national government of Cambiemos”, it was decided “to send to the legislature a bill of an economic solidarity emergency”.

Bordet indicated that it was “a situation that with the pandemic became uncertain and it was necessary to take measures to give the province sustainability in the midst of an unprecedented and unpredictable context.”

In parallel, he highlighted, the province was able to “establish renegotiations of our debt really successful that allow us to save in interest and capital, and especially in installments, which decompresses a situation not only of this management, but also of those that will follow me ”.

Likewise, Bordet highlighted that these advances “added to other measures such as control of public spending and avoid unnecessary appointments, has made that after a year of application of this law, the province is orderly and predictable, and financially very solid.

The application of the Solidarity Emergency Law in Entre Ríos allowed for an additional 2,000 million pesos that were turned over to the health system, social policies, security and the pension system in the framework of the pandemic.

